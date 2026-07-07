Featured Launches an MCP Server, Bringing AI Agents to PR Agencies

Scottsdale, AZ, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featured, the AI co-pilot for PR, today announced the general availability of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, giving PR professionals a way to connect Claude, Cursor, VS Code, and any other MCP-compatible client directly to their Featured account.

Once connected, an agent can do what its user could already do inside Featured: find media queries, podcasts, journalists, byline publications, LinkedIn influencers, speaking engagements with open calls for proposals, and awards from a single natural-language request. On paid plans customers can launch a workflow from a template. Nothing about the underlying product changes with the launch — the MCP server is a new way in, not a new set of capabilities, and every tool maps to something a person could already reach in the Featured app.

"PR professionals are increasingly doing their work inside AI tools instead of a browser tab," said Brett Farmiloe, founder and CEO of Featured. "Our opportunity data now can live and be acted upon inside Claude, Cursor, or an agent someone built themselves so that PR professionals can achieve more within their own workflows."

Featured authenticates every MCP connection with OAuth 2.1. A user signs in once, with every tool call then scoped to the user's active organization and resolved from their session. This ensures a connected agent can never do more inside Featured than the person who connected it can already do in the product.

At launch, the Featured MCP server exposes three sets of tools:

Workflows — users with a paid plan can browse available templates, list an organization's workflows, and launch a brand-new workflow to leverage AI for PR monitoring.

Opportunity search — a single tool, search_opportunities, that takes a natural-language request and returns matched media queries, podcasts, journalists, byline publications, LinkedIn influencers, speaking events with open calls for proposals, and awards, mapped automatically to the right opportunity types and filters.

Connections — list which third-party accounts (Gmail, Outlook, Slack) are connected to an organization, get the same OAuth link the in-app Connect button uses to add another, and list the channels a connected Slack workspace can deliver to — all without the agent ever seeing a token.

The Featured MCP server is available now, with full instructions for every client posted at featured.com/mcp. Setup takes one step in most clients: a Claude MCP add command in Claude Code, a short JSON snippet in Claude Desktop, Cursor, or VS Code, or a direct Streamable HTTP connection for any other compatible client, with studio-only clients bridging through the open-source MCP-remote package.

MCP, the open standard Anthropic introduced in 2024 for connecting AI systems to external tools and data, has since been adopted by OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, and was contributed to the Linux Foundation as vendor-neutral infrastructure. Featured's server joins a fast-growing set of company-hosted MCP servers that allow an AI agent to act inside a specific product on a person's own account, rather than through a shared API key.

The MCP server is Featured's first PR agent-facing surface. As Featured extends the co-pilot’s capabilities within the PR space — narrative planning, messaging, reporting, crisis communications, event management, and investor relations — the company plans to bring those workflows into MCP as well, alongside the browser-based product.

Featured is available now at featured.com. HARO and Connectively continue to operate as standalone products within Featured's portfolio.

About Featured

Featured is an AI co-pilot for public relations (PR) that helps communications professionals and subject matter experts find earned media opportunities, draft responses, and secure coverage — across journalist requests, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, and generative engine optimization (GEO). The company owns and operates HARO (Help a Reporter Out) and Connectively, which connect journalists and publishers with subject matter experts. Featured supports more than 100,000 users and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert insights.

Press Inquiries

Brett Farmiloe

brett [at] featured.com

https://featured.com

Terkel, Inc.

7014 E Camelback Rd, Suite B100A

Scottsdale, AZ 85251