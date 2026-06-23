The Housing Supply Race is on and These Companies Could Ride the Next Construction Boom

DENVER, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. housing market may be approaching a significant inflection point after the Senate passed the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, legislation designed to expand housing supply, reduce development bottlenecks, lower costs, and improve homeownership accessibility. If approved by the House, the bill could provide a meaningful tailwind for companies involved in modular housing, building technologies, construction materials, and residential development.

The legislation includes more than 45 provisions aimed at increasing housing inventory, reducing regulatory barriers, encouraging development, and limiting institutional purchases of single-family homes. Supporters believe expanding supply remains one of the most effective ways to address affordability challenges that have persisted across many U.S. markets in recent years.

As policymakers focus on accelerating housing construction, investors are increasingly looking toward companies positioned to benefit from potential growth in residential development activity. Among those drawing attention are firms developing innovative building technologies, modular construction solutions, advanced materials, and large-scale homebuilding platforms.

Xeriant (OTCQB:XERI) has attracted attention through its relationship with NexBoard, an advanced building panel technology designed as a sustainable alternative to traditional construction materials. NexBoard is engineered using recycled and renewable materials and has been promoted as a lightweight, durable solution for residential and commercial construction applications.

As governments and developers seek faster, lower-cost building methods capable of addressing housing shortages, technologies like NexBoard could become increasingly relevant. The ability to reduce material costs, simplify installation, and improve sustainability metrics aligns closely with many of the objectives being discussed within the broader housing affordability movement.

NexBoard's advanced composite panel technology appears particularly well suited for mass production and the growing modular construction sector, where speed, efficiency, durability, and cost control are critical. In modular and tract housing applications, where components are fabricated off-site and assembled rapidly at their final destination, lighter and easier-to-handle materials can help accelerate production timelines and improve overall project economics. As governments, developers, and builders increasingly search for scalable solutions to address housing shortages and affordability challenges, innovative building materials such as NexBoard could play an important role in supporting faster construction cycles, improved sustainability metrics, and more resilient building practices across both residential and commercial markets.

Boxabl (NASDAQ:FGMC) has emerged as one of the most widely recognized names in modular housing, developing factory-built homes designed for rapid deployment and scalable production. The company's foldable housing units have generated significant interest as policymakers search for solutions capable of increasing housing inventory quickly.

The Senate's focus on expanding housing supply could further highlight modular construction models that offer shorter build times and potentially lower development costs. If housing policy continues shifting toward accelerated development, companies like Boxabl could remain at the center of discussions surrounding next-generation residential construction.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) remains the largest homebuilder in the United States and could be among the primary beneficiaries of policies designed to stimulate housing development. The company maintains a broad national footprint and has consistently focused on entry-level and affordable housing segments.

As additional inventory comes online and regulatory barriers potentially ease, large-scale builders with established land positions, financing capabilities, and construction infrastructure may be well positioned to capitalize on increased demand for new homes. D.R. Horton's scale provides flexibility to address multiple price points across diverse geographic markets.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) provides insulation and complementary building products to residential and commercial construction markets throughout the United States. The company serves as a critical supplier supporting new home construction activity.

If the housing bill ultimately contributes to higher housing starts and increased development volume, demand for insulation, energy-efficiency products, and installation services could rise alongside broader construction activity. Companies supplying essential building components often benefit indirectly from housing expansion initiatives.

Housing Supply Becomes the Central Theme

The housing affordability challenge has increasingly become a bipartisan issue, with policymakers emphasizing that higher supply remains essential for long-term price stabilization. The Senate's passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act represents one of the most comprehensive housing reform efforts in years.

While the legislation still requires House approval, the market is already beginning to assess which companies could benefit most from a renewed national focus on housing development. From innovative construction technologies like NexBoard and modular housing concepts like Boxabl to major builders such as D.R. Horton, Lennar, and NVR, a broad range of companies could find themselves participating in what may become one of the most significant housing expansion initiatives of the decade.

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