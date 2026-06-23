Holtec and EDF Energy Submit Plans for New Nuclear Projects in Britain

Pioneer SMR-300 Power Plant Rendering (left) and Palisades Nuclear Plant (Right)

LONDON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holtec International and EDF, the world’s largest nuclear operator, have submitted a joint proposal to the UK Government for the deployment of Holtec’s SMR-300 small modular reactors at Cottam in Nottinghamshire. The two companies have also signed Heads of Terms to establish a joint venture to advance the project’s development.

The submission to the UK Government represents a significant milestone under the country’s Advanced Nuclear Framework, which was established to accelerate deployment of advanced nuclear technologies and encourage greater private-sector participation in new nuclear development. Through the proposed project, Holtec and EDF in the UK are advancing a market-led approach to deliver new nuclear generation by leveraging private investment, proven technology, existing infrastructure, and decades of UK operational experience.

The project brings together two companies with a relationship spanning more than three decades. By combining EDF’s significant operating and development experience with Holtec’s walk-away-safe reactor technology, manufacturing knowhow, and project development expertise, the partnership plans for new nuclear power at the historic Cottam site.

“Our long-standing partnership with EDF, combined with the opportunity created by the UK’s Advanced Nuclear Framework, provides a strong foundation for advancing SMR-300 deployment at Cottam,” said Dr. Rick Springman, President of Holtec International. “This submission represents an important milestone for the project and for advanced nuclear energy in Great Britain. Holtec plans to substantially expand its presence in the UK with a significantly larger operation center and is evaluating a manufacturing plant to build nuclear equipment in the country.”

Holtec President Rick Springman and Rob Guyer, CFO of EDF – UK signing the joint proposal

Simone Rossi – CEO EDF UK added, “We are delighted to be working with Holtec International on the development of small modular reactors in the UK. The Cottam project supports the UK government’s ambition to expand nuclear capacity and will facilitate significant re-development of a region that has given so much to the UK through its coal heritage.”

Located in Nottinghamshire, the former coal power station site will locate up to four SMR-300 units, representing approximately 1.3 gigawatts of clean, reliable generating capacity. The project demonstrates how former coal sites, with existing grid infrastructure, can be repurposed to support the next generation of nuclear energy while revitalizing the local economy and transforming the region.

The proposal builds on Holtec’s recent completion of the United Kingdom’s Generic Design Assessment process for the SMR-300 which led to a regulatory confirmation of the SMR-300 fundamental safety, security, and environmental adequacy. Completion of the GDA has set the regulatory foundation to build at Cottam which will host a second-of-a-kind (SOAK) SMR-300 site, the twin Pioneer units in Michigan (USA) being the FOAK being built by a JV by Holtec and Hyundai E&C.

Holtec’s construction permit application for the twin Pioneer units is currently under review by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, while pre-construction activities continue at the site. Both projects will benefit from growing cooperation between the UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission - with the aim of regulators working collaboratively to deliver benefits across the Pioneer and Cottam projects and help to ensue true second of kind deployment in the UK.

About Holtec

Holtec International is a world leader in nuclear energy technology, specializing in heat transfer and reactor components, spent fuel storage, small modular reactors (SMRs), and nuclear plant decommissioning. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and energy security, Holtec provides cutting-edge solutions that support a clean energy future. Through its expertise and pioneering technologies, Holtec is driving the next generation of nuclear energy worldwide. The company is spearheading the historic restart of the Palisades nuclear plant, marking the first-ever reopening of a U.S. nuclear facility. Holtec’s advanced SMR-300™ will deliver safe, reliable, and carbon-free power anywhere in the world.

For more information, please contact: Patrick O’Brien, Director of Government Affairs and Communications

Phone: (508) 494-4254 | Email: p.obrien@holtec.com

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