Zealthy Launches Enhanced Weight-Loss Care Platform With Integrated Zepbound Access and Insurance Support

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zealthy announced today the launch of its enhanced virtual weight-loss care platform, designed to simplify access to provider-guided obesity treatment through integrated telehealth services, insurance coordination, prescription management, and ongoing patient support. The platform enables eligible patients to complete an online health assessment, connect with a licensed healthcare provider, and receive treatment recommendations through a fully digital care experience.

GLP-1s from Zealthy.

The company is an online telehealth company offering a comprehensive medical weight-loss program that combines prescription medications with ongoing provider access, insurance coordination, and weight-loss coaching.

One medication that Zealthy providers may prescribe is Zepbound, a once-weekly injectable medication containing tirzepatide. Zepbound is FDA-approved to help eligible adults lose excess body weight and maintain weight reduction when used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. It is also approved to treat moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity.

Available through GetZealthy.com, Zealthy lets patients complete an online health assessment and connect with a licensed medical provider. If the provider determines that Zepbound is appropriate, Zealthy can issue a prescription and help the patient navigate insurance coverage and prior-authorization requirements.

But is Zealthy a good way to obtain Zepbound online? How much does the program cost, and what happens if insurance does not cover the medication?

What Is Zealthy?

Zealthy is a virtual healthcare platform providing treatment for weight loss, primary care, anxiety and depression, birth control, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skincare, and other medical concerns.

Patients can submit their health information online, communicate with their medical team through Zealthy’s website or mobile app, and receive treatment without regularly visiting a doctor’s office. Zealthy connects patients with U.S.-licensed healthcare professionals and offers same-day appointments for some services.

For weight loss, Zealthy’s standard membership is currently listed at $135 per month, with a limited-time introductory price of $39 for the first month. The membership covers access to a medical provider, prescription management, insurance coordination, and other program services, but it does not automatically include the cost of medication.

If Zepbound is prescribed, Zealthy’s care coordination team may work with the patient’s insurance company to submit a prior authorization and determine whether the medication is covered.

Click here to save $96 on your first month of Zealthy’s weight-loss program >>>

Zealthy Benefits

Zealthy’s weight-loss program may include:

Access to licensed medical providers online

Zepbound prescriptions when medically appropriate

Insurance coordination and prior-authorization assistance

Ongoing prescription and dosage management

Unlimited messaging with the care team

Weight-loss coaching and goal setting

Support with medication refills

Alternative treatment options if Zepbound is not covered

First-month membership pricing starting at $39 for a limited time

A prescription is not guaranteed. Eligibility, medication selection, insurance coverage, and dosage are determined by a licensed provider based on each patient’s medical history and individual needs.

How Does Zealthy Work?

It takes only a few steps to begin the Zealthy weight-loss process.

Step 1: Complete the Online Questionnaire

Patients answer questions about their height, weight, medical history, current medications, health conditions, previous weight-loss attempts, and treatment goals.

This information helps Zealthy’s medical team determine whether the patient may qualify for prescription weight-loss medication.

Step 2: Receive a Provider Review

A licensed healthcare provider reviews the patient’s responses and determines whether Zepbound or another treatment is medically appropriate.

The provider may recommend Zepbound, Wegovy, compounded tirzepatide, compounded semaglutide, or a different medication based on the patient’s health history, preferences, insurance coverage, and treatment goals.

Step 3: Zealthy Checks Insurance Coverage

If Zepbound is prescribed, Zealthy’s care coordination team may contact the patient’s insurance company and submit any required prior-authorization documentation.

Some insurance plans cover Zepbound for eligible patients, while others exclude weight-loss medications entirely. Approval and out-of-pocket costs depend on the specific insurance plan, deductible, employer benefits, pharmacy, and medical-necessity criteria.

Zealthy advertises that qualifying patients may be able to reduce the cost of Zepbound to approximately $25 per month with insurance, but this price is not available to everyone and is not guaranteed.

Step 4: Receive the Prescription

If coverage is approved, the Zepbound prescription may be sent to a pharmacy for pickup or delivery.

Patients can continue communicating with their provider through Zealthy’s platform to discuss progress, side effects, dosage changes, and refill requests.

What Is Zepbound?

Zepbound is the brand name for tirzepatide, a medication manufactured by Eli Lilly.

Unlike medications that target only the GLP-1 receptor, tirzepatide acts on both GIP and GLP-1 receptors. These naturally occurring hormone pathways are involved in appetite, food intake, digestion, and blood sugar regulation.

Zepbound is administered as a subcutaneous injection once per week. The usual starting dose is 2.5 milligrams once weekly for four weeks. The dose may then be gradually increased based on effectiveness and tolerability, with 15 milligrams being the maximum approved weekly dose. The 2.5-milligram dose is intended for treatment initiation rather than long-term maintenance.

Zepbound is FDA-approved for:

Chronic weight management in adults with obesity

Chronic weight management in certain adults with overweight and at least one weight-related medical condition

Moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity

It should be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

How Much Weight Can You Lose With Zepbound?

Zepbound has produced significant average weight loss in clinical trials, although individual results vary.

In a 72-week study of adults without diabetes, participants lost an average of:

15% of their body weight with 5 milligrams

19.5% with 10 milligrams

20.9% with 15 milligrams

3.1% with placebo

Participants began the study at average weights ranging from approximately 227 to 233 pounds, depending on the treatment group. The medication was used alongside diet and physical-activity recommendations.

In a separate study of adults with type 2 diabetes, average weight loss was 12.8% with the 10-milligram dose and 14.7% with the 15-milligram dose after 72 weeks.

These numbers are study averages and do not guarantee a specific result. A patient’s results can depend on dosage, treatment duration, adherence, starting weight, health conditions, diet, physical activity, and whether the medication can be tolerated.

How Much Does Zepbound Cost Through Zealthy?

The total cost of obtaining Zepbound through Zealthy may include two separate expenses:

The Zealthy weight-loss membership The cost of Zepbound from the pharmacy

Zealthy’s weight-loss membership is currently advertised at $39 for the first month and $135 per month afterward. Medication is generally charged separately.

With Insurance

Patients with insurance coverage for Zepbound may pay a copay rather than the full retail price.

Zealthy advertises that some eligible patients may pay approximately $25 per month after insurance approval. The actual cost depends on the patient’s benefits and eligibility for manufacturer savings.

Insurance companies commonly require prior authorization before covering Zepbound. Some plans may require patients to meet certain body-mass-index criteria, have a documented weight-related health condition, or demonstrate previous weight-loss attempts.

Without Insurance

Patients paying cash may be able to access Zepbound through Lilly’s self-pay programs.

As of June 2026, Lilly lists self-pay pricing beginning at:

$299 for a one-month supply of the 2.5-milligram starting dose

$399 for a one-month supply of the 5-milligram dose

$449 for certain higher doses when program conditions are met

Eligibility requirements, refill deadlines, taxes, and other terms may apply. Pricing can change.

The Zealthy membership fee may still apply in addition to the amount paid to the pharmacy for Zepbound.

What Happens if Insurance Denies Zepbound?

If the patient’s insurance does not cover Zepbound, Zealthy may help explore other options.

These may include:

Paying cash for brand-name Zepbound

Using an eligible Lilly self-pay program

Appealing an insurance denial

Trying another covered weight-loss medication

Considering compounded tirzepatide when clinically appropriate

Zealthy currently advertises compounded tirzepatide beginning at approximately $216 per month for eligible patients purchasing certain treatment plans. Shipping is included, but the standard membership fee may be separate.

Is Compounded Tirzepatide the Same as Zepbound?

No. Zepbound and compounded tirzepatide should not be treated as identical products.

Zepbound is an FDA-approved medication manufactured by Eli Lilly under standardized manufacturing and quality-control requirements.

Compounded tirzepatide is prepared by a compounding pharmacy for an individual patient based on a provider’s prescription. Compounded medications are not individually reviewed or approved by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, quality, or manufacturing consistency in the same way as Zepbound.

A patient considering compounded medication should ask:

Which pharmacy will prepare the medication

Why compounded medication is being recommended

Whether an FDA-approved product is available

What ingredients and concentration will be provided

How the medication should be stored and administered

What the complete monthly cost will be

Zepbound Side Effects

The most frequently reported Zepbound side effects are gastrointestinal.

Common side effects include:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Constipation

Stomach pain

Indigestion

Injection-site reactions

Fatigue

Belching

Hair loss

Heartburn

Side effects may be more noticeable when beginning treatment or increasing the dosage.

Zepbound may also cause more serious adverse effects, including severe gastrointestinal problems, pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, kidney injury caused by dehydration, serious allergic reactions, low blood sugar in patients using certain diabetes medications, and changes in mood or behavior.

Patients should discuss their complete health history and medication list with their provider before beginning treatment.

Who Should Not Use Zepbound?

Zepbound contains a boxed warning concerning thyroid C-cell tumors observed in animal studies. It is not known whether Zepbound causes these tumors in humans.

Zepbound should not be used by patients with:

A personal history of medullary thyroid carcinoma

A family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2

A serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or another Zepbound ingredient

Zepbound should not be taken together with Mounjaro, another tirzepatide-containing product, or a GLP-1 receptor agonist medication.

Patients who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or using oral birth control should discuss the medication’s specific risks and instructions with their provider.

Zealthy Reviews: What Do Patients Say?

Zealthy has received more than 6,000 reviews on Trustpilot. Customer experiences are mixed, with reviews describing both positive outcomes and concerns about the service.

Positive reviewers commonly mention:

A convenient online intake process

Responsive providers or support staff

Fast prescription approval

Medication delivery and tracking

Weight-loss progress

Help accessing lower-cost treatment

Critical reviewers commonly mention:

Unexpected or misunderstood membership charges

Medication or refill delays

Difficulty reaching customer support

Confusion about what the membership includes

Cancellation and refund concerns

Some Trustpilot reviews are marked as invited, while others are verified or unprompted. Prospective patients should read a range of recent reviews instead of relying exclusively on the company’s selected testimonials.

Questions to Ask Before Joining Zealthy

Before submitting payment information, patients should confirm:

Whether the $39 offer covers only the first month of membership

When the membership begins renewing at $135

Whether medication is included or charged separately

Whether Zepbound is covered by their insurance plan

What happens if prior authorization is denied

Whether a manufacturer savings program can be used

Which pharmacy will fill the prescription

How refills and dosage increases are handled

How to cancel the membership

Whether medication orders can be canceled or refunded

Zealthy’s policy states that the standard membership fee does not inherently include medication or pharmacy fulfillment unless the patient enrolls in a specifically bundled program.

Contact Zealthy

The best place to begin Zealthy’s weight-loss program is through its official website.

Zealthy currently lists the following contact information:

Email: support@getzealthy.com

Phone: (877) 870-0323

Phone hours:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time

Summary

Zealthy provides an online pathway for eligible patients to receive a Zepbound prescription and obtain help navigating insurance coverage.

Its program includes access to a licensed provider, insurance coordination, prescription management, coaching, and ongoing support. The weight-loss membership currently starts at $39 for the first month and renews at $135 per month, while the cost of Zepbound is generally separate.

With insurance and applicable savings, some eligible patients may pay approximately $25 per month for Zepbound. Patients without coverage may be able to use Lilly’s self-pay options, currently beginning at $299 per month for the starting dose.

Zepbound produced average weight loss of up to 20.9% over 72 weeks in a clinical trial of adults without diabetes, but individual outcomes vary, and the medication has important risks and side effects.

Zealthy may be a convenient option for patients who want online medical care, assistance with prior authorization, and ongoing provider support. Before enrolling, patients should confirm their insurance coverage, understand that membership and medication may be billed separately, and carefully review Zealthy’s renewal, cancellation, and refund policies.

Press Inquiries

Shay Deolekar

shay.deolekar [at] getzealthy.com

https://getzealthy.com