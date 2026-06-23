Furniture and Appliance Rental Platform Rentomojo Sees Growing Demand Across Major Indian Metros as Households Compare Renting With Buying and EMI in 2026

Bangalore, India, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports a significant increase in demand for furniture and appliance rental across major Indian metros, including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, as urban households reassess the financial and logistical trade-offs of buying outright, financing on EMI, or renting essential home-setup items. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

The economics of setting up a home have shifted considerably. A typical 1BHK or 2BHK setup — beds, wardrobes, sofas, refrigerators, and washing machines — can require upfront spending of ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh when bought outright, before delivery, installation, maintenance, and relocation are counted. Rental models cover a comparable setup through monthly subscription plans that typically range from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the number of items, configuration, and package, converting a large one-time investment into a predictable monthly expense.

For households new to the category, the process is straightforward: users browse furniture and appliances online or in-app, select a rental tenure, complete basic KYC verification, and schedule doorstep delivery and installation, after which a fixed monthly fee covers usage along with maintenance and servicing through the tenure. At the end of the term, items can be returned, swapped, or relocated rather than resold.

The comparison with financing is increasingly central. Where an EMI converts a purchase into fixed monthly installments that continue regardless of whether the buyer still needs — or can use — the appliance, a rental can be returned when a household moves or its needs change. An air conditioner bought new at ₹35,000 to ₹45,000, or financed on EMI with annual servicing on top, can be rented seasonally from roughly ₹900 per month, while refrigerators and washing machines that cost ₹30,000 to ₹80,000 to buy as a pair are available from ₹500 to ₹1,500 per month depending on capacity. For short or uncertain stays, the monthly rental often works out lower than the combined cost of an EMI, maintenance, and the resale loss on exit.

By avoiding a one-time outlay of ₹2 lakh or more on depreciating household assets, consumers retain capital that can be directed toward investments, savings, or other priorities — a consideration that has grown more important for working professionals, students, and young families managing rising urban living costs and uncertain career timelines.

Relocation flexibility is a particularly strong driver. In high-mobility metros, where professionals frequently move between residential corridors such as Hinjewadi in Pune, OMR in Chennai, Whitefield in Bangalore, and Gachibowli in Hyderabad, transporting large furniture and appliances is both costly and time-consuming. Renting allows easy relocation, exchange, or return without resale losses, which is why the model fits frequent movers and project-stay residents especially well.

Rental is also increasingly weighed against the second-hand market. While used furniture and appliances carry lower sticker prices, they typically come without warranty, servicing, or hygiene assurance, and still leave the buyer responsible for transport and eventual resale. Rental items are quality-checked and delivered in new or excellent condition, with maintenance and relocation included and no resale to manage — positioning rental as a serviced alternative to buying used.

Bundled packages further simplify the decision. These combine essential furniture and appliances into a single monthly plan, letting users furnish an entire 1BHK or 2BHK without coordinating multiple purchases; entry-level combinations start at relatively low monthly price points and scale up by household size.

Operational convenience reinforces the shift. Traditional ownership often means dealing with multiple vendors for delivery, installation, servicing, and repairs, whereas rental consolidates these into one offering — Rentomojo provides doorstep delivery, professional installation, free maintenance, and relocation support across the tenure.

Demand is also rising among landlords and property operators, who use rental furniture and appliances to fit out multiple units without significant capital investment, improving cash flow while offering tenants ready-to-use, fully equipped homes.

Rentomojo operates on a postpaid billing model, charging customers after usage alongside a small refundable security deposit at onboarding, with flexible tenure options that let users align rental duration with their stay rather than committing to ownership.

The growing demand across India's major metros reflects a broader national shift toward access-based consumption. As more consumers compare the cost of renting against buying and financing essential home items, rental platforms are becoming a central part of the home-setup decision.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term homeowners, rental models are increasingly positioned as a financially efficient and operationally simpler alternative for India's mobile urban population — particularly for those balancing flexibility, cost management, and evolving lifestyle needs. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture-on-rent

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associate

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