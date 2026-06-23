Zealthy Expands Insurance Coordination for GLP-1 Weight-Loss Medications

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zealthy today announced an expansion of its insurance-coordination program for eligible patients prescribed GLP-1 weight-loss medications through the company’s virtual care platform.

GLP-1s from Zealthy

The expanded program is intended to support patients through insurance verification, prior-authorization submissions, documentation requests and coverage determinations for prescribed medications such as Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Under the updated process, Zealthy’s care coordination team works with patients, licensed healthcare providers, pharmacies and insurance companies to gather the information required for a coverage request. Insurance companies retain full authority over approval decisions, pharmacy benefits and patient out-of-pocket costs.

“Insurance requirements for GLP-1 medications can vary considerably between plans,” said a Spokesperson at Zealthy. “This expansion is focused on creating a more structured process for submitting required documentation and keeping patients informed about the status of their coverage requests.”

Expanded Insurance-Support Process

The expanded program may include:

Verification of pharmacy benefits

Review of plan-specific coverage requirements

Prior-authorization submissions

Collection of supporting clinical information

Communication regarding insurer requests

Status updates during the review process

Support evaluating available options following a denial

Prescription routing to an eligible pharmacy after approval

A licensed healthcare provider must first determine that prescription treatment is medically appropriate. Zealthy’s insurance team does not select medications, make clinical decisions or guarantee that a request will be approved.

Coverage may depend on a patient’s diagnosis, body-mass index, weight-related medical conditions, prescription history, employer benefits, formulary requirements and prior treatment attempts.

Virtual Provider Evaluation

Patients begin through Zealthy’s online platform by completing a medical assessment concerning their health history, current medications and weight-management goals.

A licensed provider reviews the submitted information and determines whether additional documentation, laboratory testing or a virtual consultation is required. The provider may recommend a GLP-1 medication, another prescription treatment or a non-medication care plan.

When a medication requiring insurance authorization is prescribed, the expanded coordination process may begin after the patient provides the necessary insurance information.

Prescription treatment is not guaranteed, and requesting a specific medication does not mean it will be prescribed.

Coverage Decisions and Patient Costs

Insurance companies determine whether a medication is covered and what the patient must pay.

Factors that may affect the final cost include:

Deductibles

Copays

Coinsurance

Pharmacy-network requirements

Employer benefit exclusions

Manufacturer savings eligibility

Prior-authorization criteria

Step-therapy requirements

Zealthy’s membership and clinical-program fees may be separate from the amount charged by a pharmacy for medication.

The expanded insurance-coordination program does not guarantee a particular copay, approval timeline or coverage outcome.

Options Following a Coverage Denial

When an insurer denies a request, Zealthy’s coordination team may help identify the reason for the decision and determine whether additional documentation or another coverage pathway is available.

Depending on the patient’s circumstances, the provider and coordination team may review:

Additional information requested by the insurer

Another medication covered by the patient’s plan

Pharmacy or formulary restrictions

Manufacturer self-pay programs

Other clinically appropriate treatment options

All treatment decisions remain subject to provider judgment, medical eligibility and applicable legal requirements.

Ongoing Program Support

Zealthy’s virtual weight-management program may also include provider messaging, prescription management, coaching and follow-up care.

Patients can use the platform to communicate with their care team regarding treatment progress, medication questions, side effects and refill requests.

The insurance-coordination expansion applies to eligible patients enrolled in applicable Zealthy programs. Availability may vary by insurance plan, medication, state and clinical eligibility.

About Zealthy

Zealthy is an online healthcare platform connecting eligible patients with licensed medical providers for weight management and other healthcare services.

Its virtual weight-management program may include medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, coaching and ongoing communication with a care team.

Prescriptions are issued only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that treatment is medically appropriate.

For additional information, visit GetZealthy.com.

Press Inquiries

Shay Deolekar

shay.deolekar [at] getzealthy.com

https://getzealthy.com