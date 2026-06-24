LBank Delivers Exclusive World Cup Private Suite Experience, Bringing Global VIP Users and Partners Together in Dallas

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange LBank hosted an exclusive VIP Matchday experience on June 22 at the iconic AT&T Stadium, bringing together distinguished VIP users, strategic partners, and industry leaders from around the world for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage match between Argentina and Austria.

Held in private luxury suites, the invitation-only event delivered a premium, immersive Matchday atmosphere. Guests enjoyed panoramic pitch views, the electric roar of the crowd, and the historic drama of live World Cup football—climaxing in a breathtaking moment as Lionel Messi netted his milestone 18th World Cup goal, sending the stadium into a frenzy. This legendary sporting feat was witnessed firsthand by LBank's guests, all enhanced by white-glove hospitality and exceptional service.

As the Regional Sponsor of the Argentina National Team, LBank transformed this major sporting moment into a flagship VIP experience. Guests were treated to ultra-premium hospitality, including gourmet dining, curated beverages, personalized service, and seamless elite networking opportunities. The exclusive setting fostered natural connections among top traders, entrepreneurs, and Web3 leaders in an atmosphere where sports passion and business innovation converged seamlessly.

"The World Cup is one of the few global moments capable of bringing together people from different industries, cultures, and markets through a shared passion," said Kaia, Marketing & Partnership VP at LBank. "Through exclusive experiences like this, we aim to create meaningful value for our VIP users and partners while strengthening the global connections that drive the growth of the Web3 ecosystem."





The event further demonstrated LBank's commitment to investing in long-term community development beyond digital engagement. By uniting global VIP users and strategic partners in Dallas for this premium Matchday, LBank has reinforced its commitment to building a truly connected and internationally integrated ecosystem — one where meaningful relationships extend far beyond trading into shared passion and unforgettable real-world experiences.

By bringing its VIP community directly into one of the world's most prestigious sporting venues with official AFA partnership backing, LBank has set a new industry benchmark, surpassing standard watch parties and hospitality activations. This Dallas activation underscores LBank's deepening integration of mainstream sports culture with Web3, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking platform that delivers not just trading excellence, but real-world prestige and tangible value to its global community.

Looking ahead, LBank plans to continue leveraging major international sporting events and cultural moments to create differentiated experiences for its community worldwide. Through these initiatives, the exchange aims to strengthen its position as one of the industry's most globally connected platforms while delivering memorable experiences that extend beyond the trading environment.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 210 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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