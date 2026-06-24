Toobit Adds Arabic Language Support For Global Traders





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the full localization of its trading platform into Arabic.

This update provides Arabic-speaking traders with direct access to spot, futures, and copy trading in their preferred language. With this change, traders gain clearer access to real-time market data, order books, and advanced tools. Such an intuitive experience allows traders to focus on strategies and market opportunities rather than interface complexities.

This marks the 12th language added to the exchange, and the latest in a series of global expansions by Toobit, following recent additions of Deutsch, Indonesian, and Polish.

The digital asset landscape in 2026 is seeing increasing diversification among traders, with the Middle East emerging as a major engine for this growth. The region's blockchain technology market is projected to reach approximately $84.4 billion this year, reflecting the potential of the area. Within this landscape, Middle East traders exhibit high-quality engagement, with annual transaction volumes now exceeding $500 billion.

As economic diversification strategies in hubs like the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to drive Web3 innovation, the demand for localized financial infrastructure remains at an all-time high. Platforms that prioritize user-centric design and linguistic accessibility are now essential to meeting the needs of this high-net-worth and tech-savvy population.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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