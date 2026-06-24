Sigenergy Advances "AI in All" Strategy and Honors Global Partners at Intersolar 2026

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy (06656.HK), a leading innovator in smart solar energy and energy storage solutions, successfully hosted its New Product & Partner Ecosystem Launch Event during Intersolar Europe 2026. The exclusive gathering welcomed over 500 distributors, installers, and industry pioneers from across the globe, celebrating a new milestone in Sigenergy’s rapid global expansion and highlighting its foundational "AI in All" strategy. Under the theme "Innovating with AI, Growing with Partners", the company unveiled a full range of next-generation energy storage and solar products, and an upgraded global partner ecosystem.

Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, opened the event by expressing his deep gratitude to the global network that has fueled the company’s extraordinary four-year journey. Setting a visionary tone for the evening, Xu highlighted 2026 as a historic milestone year for the brand, headlined by the operational launch of the Nantong Smart Energy Center, the company's successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the rollout of the "AI in All" framework, while emphasizing that original innovation remains the driving force redefining the global energy landscape.

“Four years ago, Sigenergy was just a new name nobody had heard of, but together, we did what people told us was impossible,” Tony Xu stated in his opening remarks. “In this industry, we don't copy, we lead; we don't follow, we originate. Innovation is in our DNA.”





Building on this strategic vision, Roy, Sales President of Sigenergy, delivered an impressive overview of the company’s extraordinary trajectory of shared growth alongside its global partners. Within just four years of its inception, Sigenergy has successfully scaled its presence across 120 countries, driven by a robust network of more than 170 distribution partners and over 25,000 certified installers worldwide. Reflecting great market trust as of May 2026, over 220,000 smart systems now flawlessly operate globally.

Roy emphasized that this explosive growth across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale sectors is underpinned by its full-scenario product lineup unveiled at Intersolar 2026, covering brand-new hardware offerings for all scenarios. Beyond hardware upgrades, Sigenergy also rolled out its updated mySigen App 4.0 built within the core of SigenAgent, the industry’s first full-scenario AI intelligent agent. Unlike conventional question-and-answer AI tools that merely respond to text prompts, SigenAgent is engineered to autonomously identify a user's core energy goals and execute optimized operations across the entire ecosystem.





To sustain this global momentum, Sigenergy officially announced its Upgraded Global Partner Ecosystem and revamped worldwide service framework to fully empower all channel partners. The brand rolled out comprehensive partner support mechanisms, including market protection tools, marketing resources and a dedicated business cloud platform, alongside a unified global service framework to deliver reliable worldwide support.

The evening culminated in a prestigious Partner Awards Ceremony. In addition to presenting official tiered certifications for its Platinum Distributors, Gold Distributors, and Platinum Installers, Sigenergy presented a series of specialized awards to honor global allies for their exceptional achievements in technological innovation, C&I expansion, marketing excellence, breakthrough growth, and customer satisfaction.

More than just a celebration of past milestones, the evening concluded as a powerful alignment of global vision and purpose. By seamlessly uniting its next-generation solution matrix with a highly protective, value-driven channel ecosystem, the event successfully transformed Sigenergy's remarkable four-year growth into a shared launchpad—proving that the future of clean energy belongs to those who innovate together, and grow together.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.

Media enquiries: yangqing@sigenergy.com

For more information, please visit: www.sigenergy.com

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