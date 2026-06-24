Presidio Launches AI Solutions for Government and Education at AWS Summit, Delivering Real Outcomes in Weeks

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global digital services and solutions provider, today announced five AI solutions purpose-built for public sector organizations, at the AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C. Designed to eliminate the false choice between build and buy, Presidio’s new solution accelerators are the third path – pre-built, cloud-native, and tailored to the specific realities of government and education. Rather than replacing existing systems or starting from scratch, they enable agencies to run a faster, more credible pilot and move it to production in weeks at pricing aligned to public sector budgets, and architectures built to scale securely across agencies.

Spanning two core capability areas – real-time video intelligence and constituent digital services – the portfolio gives public sector organizations a faster, lower-risk path from initial pilot to integrated, mission-ready deployment.

"Presidio has a new identity – a mission-driven one," said Mike Baur, Industry Principal, SLED, Presidio. "State and local leaders have been handed two bad options for decades: build something that takes years or buy a platform they’ll use seven percent of. These accelerators are the third option – purpose-built starting points that eliminate the hardest foundational work so agencies can run a faster, more credible pilot and see real outcomes in months, not years. This is just the beginning.”

Turning Video into Real-Time Intelligence

Across government, education, and public media, video remains one of the most underutilized and inaccessible data sources. Footage is difficult to search, spread across systems, and rarely available in real time. Presidio's video intelligence solutions turn unstructured video into operational intelligence, enabling agencies to detect, analyze, and respond to events as they happen.

Presidio’s new video intelligence solutions include:

Presidio Captivate (Available now) Captivate enables public safety teams and campus security to search footage based on behaviors, objects, and events – not by timestamp or manual tag – for faster investigations and more situational awareness.

Presidio Intelligent Sports Media (Available now) Designed for collegiate athletics and media teams, this solution connects live broadcasts with deep historical archives to power NIL workflows, faster content creation, and multi-platform distribution.

Presidio Intelligent News Media (Available now) Enables Public Information Officers and media teams to automatically enrich, search, and distribute content across channels without rebuilding underlying systems, leading to faster public communication.

Presidio Public Safety Accelerator (Launching today) Announced today, Intelligent Public Safety introduces agentic AI into public safety environments, automatically detecting anomalies and helping agencies act on real-time intelligence without manually reviewing hours of footage after the fact.



A New Model for Constituent Digital Services

While agencies have modernized individual systems, the constituent experience remains fragmented across departments. Presidio is unifying and securing digital services without requiring costly system replacement.

Presidio’s new solution to improve the constituent experience includes:

Presidio GovMod Accelerator (Launching today) GovMod Accelerator is an AWS-native orchestrator that connects existing agency systems for a unified constituent experience. Rather than requiring agencies to migrate or replace their existing system investments, it overlays the infrastructure to deliver a single, secure, federated experience for residents. Live pilot in 90 days.



Together, these accelerators reflect Presidio’s conviction that public sector organizations deserve a better path – one that meets them where they are, works with the systems they already have, and turns a well-run pilot into a production deployment in weeks. All five accelerators are built on AWS and reflect Presidio's standing as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. The development of Presidio Intelligent Public Safety, giving government customers access to secure, scalable, and innovative cloud technologies, was done in partnership with AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAI IC) Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA).

Presidio's SLED team will be present throughout the AWS Public Sector Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, June 29 through July 1. Solution demonstrations are available by request at presidio.com.



For more information about Presidio’s public sector solutions, please visit https://www.presidio.com/industries/public-sector/ .



About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com .

Press: PR@Presidio.com