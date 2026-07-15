Presidio Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Certification validates Presidio’s AI management framework and commitment to support secure and compliant AI at scale

Provides added assurance that Presidio’s AI practices are aligned to recognized global standards

Helps customers evaluate AI partners with greater confidence





NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global digital services and AI solutions provider, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world’s first international management system standard specifically designed for Artificial Intelligence (AI). This milestone confirms that Presidio has established a formal framework to govern, manage, and continuously improve its use of AI through an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).

Independent Validation of AI Governance

ISO/IEC 42001 provides organizations with a structured approach to govern AI across its lifecycle, including how AI is developed, deployed, monitored, and evolved in line with recognized international standards. It builds on existing frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001 for information security and ISO/IEC 27701 for privacy, extending them with requirements tailored to AI governance, risk management, transparency, and human oversight. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, Presidio’s certification demonstrates that its AI practices are aligned with global expectations for responsible and trustworthy AI – providing customers and partners with additional assurance as AI governance becomes a greater focus in vendor evaluations and security reviews.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification is an important validation of how we govern and manage AI across Presidio,” said Greg Hedrick, Chief Information Security Officer at Presidio. “This certification confirms that our AI initiatives are not ad hoc experiments, but are anchored in a rigorous management system that embeds governance, risk management, security, compliance, and continuous improvement into how we design, deploy, and operate AI for our customers.”

Business Benefits for Enterprise Customers

Presidio’s ISO/IEC 42001 certification complements its broader portfolio of AI, security, and cloud capabilities, including its AI Blueprint for responsible adoption, deep partner ecosystem, and proven experience helping enterprises operationalize AI. With this foundation, Presidio enables organizations to accelerate AI transformation while reducing risk, improving resilience, and building confidence with boards, regulators, and other stakeholders.

For Presidio customers and partners, benefits include:

Customer Trust: Provides independent verification that Presidio’s AI governance and risk management practices are designed to support secure AI implementation

Provides independent verification that Presidio’s AI governance and risk management practices are designed to support secure AI implementation Reduced Risk : Helps Identify and mitigate AI-related risks, including privacy concerns, threats, regulatory exposure, and operational challenges

: Helps Identify and mitigate AI-related risks, including privacy concerns, threats, regulatory exposure, and operational challenges Stronger Outcomes: Ensures AI initiatives are aligned with business objectives, improving the likelihood of successful adoption and long-term success

Ensures AI initiatives are aligned with business objectives, improving the likelihood of successful adoption and long-term success Procurement Confidence: Supports vendor evaluations and security reviews as more businesses add AI governance to their buying criteria

For more information on Presidio’s approach to AI governance and security, please visit trust.presidio.com.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally.

For more information, visit www.presidio.com.