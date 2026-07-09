Presidio Addresses AI Value Paradox with New Investments: Dedicated AI Consulting Group, AI Blueprint and Innovation Lab

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global digital services and AI solutions provider, today announced its largest investment in artificial intelligence to date including the launch of the Presidio AI Blueprint, a methodology for enterprise AI adoption; the formation of a dedicated AI consulting group, Lighthouse, that brings the blueprint to life; and the opening of the Presidio Programmable AI Technology Hub (P.A.T.H.), an innovation lab for AI validation.

The investment is designed to address the AI Value Paradox: Despite increased adoption of AI pilots, many organizations are seeing business impact plateau before the technology reaches enterprise scale. In fact, McKinsey research found that 94% of survey respondents were not seeing significant value from their AI investments.

"Presidio's investment in AI through Lighthouse, P.A.T.H. and the Presidio AI Blueprint, reflects where we're headed as a company," says Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio. "Our customers are done experimenting with AI. They need to scale it. These investments are how we help them do that."

Presidio’s AI consulting group, Lighthouse, brings the Presidio AI Blueprint to life for customers, helping organizations move from AI ambition to implementation through a methodology that combines strategy, solution design, architecture and services execution.

The three-stage methodology the consultancy will use to guide customers includes:

Clarify: Where vision, priorities and organizational muscle are defined. Presidio helps customers align AI strategy to business value, prioritize high-impact use cases, build roadmaps and design the right governance and Center of Excellence model.

Where vision, priorities and organizational muscle are defined. Presidio helps customers align AI strategy to business value, prioritize high-impact use cases, build roadmaps and design the right governance and Center of Excellence model. Realize: Where production-ready AI solutions are built and validated. This includes purpose-built AI, agentic AI, on-premises AI through the Private AI Accelerator and hands-on validation through P.A.T.H.

Where production-ready AI solutions are built and validated. This includes purpose-built AI, agentic AI, on-premises AI through the Private AI Accelerator and hands-on validation through P.A.T.H. Scale: Where AI is governed, monitored and continuously improved upon. Presidio helps customers operationalize AI through regulatory compliance, agentic operations, observability and managed AI services through Adaptive Cloud Services.



Presidio’s approach is also informed by the same operating principles it has applied inside its own business. Through Presidio AI Studio, an internal agentic AI platform, the company has created a governed environment for how its employees access, test and apply AI across workflows. That internal experience gives Presidio a practical view into the adoption and operational challenges organizations face as they scale AI.

“Our customers want to move past the experimentation phase with AI. They need AI programs that deliver business outcomes, operate securely and scale responsibly. This investment reflects our commitment to helping them achieve exactly that,” said Ali Tehrani, Senior Vice President of AI at Presidio.

The methodology is already translating into strong customer outcomes. A leading investment firm managing $20B+ in assets engaged Presidio for an 18-month, $6M agentic AI transformation, starting with 25+ back-office use cases and autonomous workflow automation designed to enable $10B in AUM growth without adding headcount.

“The conversation has shifted from ‘Should we use AI?’ to ‘How do we change how we run the business to take better advantage of AI?’” said Rob Kim, Chief Technology Officer at Presidio. “That’s an operating model redesign, not a technology project. Presidio’s proven AI methodology was tailor made to help organizations navigate that shift.”

For more information about the AI Blueprint, please visit presidio.com/presidio-ai-blueprint. For information about Presidio’s other AI services and solutions, visit presidio.com/lighthouse.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

Contacts

Press: PR@Presidio.com