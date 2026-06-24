MarginEdge Launches Commercial Card Designed Exclusively for Restaurants

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and payments platform, announced the launch of the MarginEdge Commercial Charge Mastercard®, a commercial card designed specifically for restaurants. The new card, available as a physical and soon in a digital version, is purpose-built to replace petty cash and streamline ad hoc spending, giving restaurant operators real-time control over purchases before they hit the books.

With this launch, MarginEdge addresses an overlooked gap in the hospitality space. Restaurants have historically relied on petty cash, shared cards and manual processes such as paper checks to manage every day, on-the-fly expenses, creating blind spots, delays in reconciliation and limited accountability across teams.

The card empowers restaurant operators and financial leaders with greater organization, control and visibility into spending, all within their existing MarginEdge workflow.

“At my own restaurant, Wasabi, every day spend has never been clean. Receipts get lost, purchases happen on the fly, and reconciling card spend doesn’t happen until too late,” said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. “We’ve been using the card in our own operations for the last few months, and it’s made a real difference. The team can make purchases without worrying about receipts, and I can see what’s being spent in real time, which just wasn’t possible before. Having all expenses in MarginEdge makes our cost control even stronger.”

Designed with the realities of restaurant operations in mind, the MarginEdge Commercial Charge Mastercard® enables teams to move quickly without sacrificing oversight. Key benefits include:

Real-time visibility into every purchase, eliminating reliance on petty cash

Empowerment for employees to make necessary purchasing decisions without slowing down service or losing oversight

Identify spending patterns and flag out-of-policy purchases across locations

Automatically connect purchases to MarginEdge workflows for faster and more transparent reconciliation

Issue new cards, cancel and set spend limits for team members all in the MarginEdge platform

The soon to be launched ability to create a virtual card, providing greater control, transparency, security and accessibility

Mary Beth Livengood, Executive Vice President, Corporate Solutions, North America at Mastercard adds, “Restaurant operators are looking for faster, more efficient ways to manage spending as their businesses grow. By leveraging Mastercard’s network, MarginEdge is helping bring greater control and visibility into day-to-day payments for an industry that has traditionally relied on manual processes.”

Since launching, the MarginEdge card has seen rapid month-over-month growth as restaurants adopt it for core operating spend.

“What’s been most exciting is how quickly restaurants are trusting the card for real operating spend,” added Davis. “We’re seeing teams use it for everything from food and alcohol purchases to vendor payments. That’s when you know it’s becoming part of how the business actually runs.”

The MarginEdge Commercial Charge Mastercard® is issued by Patriot Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

For more information on MarginEdge and its products, please visit: https://www.marginedge.com/

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge is the leading restaurant management software and bill payment platform purpose-built to streamline the back office for operators and their accounting partners. Founded by former restaurant operators, and built by a team where 70% of staff have hospitality experience, MarginEdge combines powerful automation with industry-best AI, including market-leading invoice processing and sales forecasting. MarginEdge processes more than 10 million invoices per year for over 10,000 restaurants across the US and Canada and automates 99% of invoice line item coding with unmatched speed and accuracy. MarginEdge eliminates manual work, centralizes financial data and delivers daily real-time insights that drive smarter decisions. Trusted by restaurants of all sizes – from thriving single units to private equity-backed and publicly traded groups – and the accountants who support them, MarginEdge empowers operators to spend less time buried in paperwork and more time doing what they love: delivering great food and unforgettable hospitality. To learn more about MarginEdge, visit marginedge.com

Media Contact

Walker Sands for MarginEdge

marginedge@walkersands.com