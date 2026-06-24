QuickBuzz Announces August Launch of Next-Generation Secure Communication Platform

Lake Como, Italy, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickBuzz, an innovative privacy-focused communication platform, today announced its upcoming launch in August, introducing a new era of secure digital interaction built around trust, user control, and data protection.

Founder and CEO Mohamed Mohamud addressed attendees at a Family Office event in Lake Como, hosted by renowned entrepreneur and investor Anthony Ritossa, presenting QuickBuzz as a groundbreaking initiative designed to transform how individuals and organisations communicate in an increasingly connected world.





Source: Mohamed Mohamud presenting at 32nd Global Family Investment Summit.

In an environment where privacy and cybersecurity have become essential requirements rather than optional features, QuickBuzz is positioned as a platform that places users in control of their personal data.

“Communication should foster trust, not compromise personal information,” said Mohamed Mohamud, Founder and CEO of QuickBuzz. “We are not simply launching another messaging application. We are creating a movement to reclaim control over personal data and redefine the future of digital communication.”

Unlike traditional platforms where data privacy concerns continue to grow, QuickBuzz has been developed with security at its core. The platform uses advanced end-to-end encryption technology and provides users with greater control over what information they share, who they share it with, and how their digital identity is protected.

QuickBuzz aims to become a secure digital environment where individuals, businesses, and institutions can communicate confidently without sacrificing privacy.

Growing Demand Ahead of Launch

Ahead of its August launch, QuickBuzz has already generated significant interest:

17,000 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) users are awaiting access to the platform.

4,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have engaged with QuickBuzz regarding potential integration and adoption..

Currently, secure internal communications are primarily reserved for the highest-level classified personnel, leaving a wider workforce without equivalent protection. QuickBuzz aims to help bridge this security gap by providing accessible, secure communication tools suitable for broader organisational use.

For partnership and investment enquiries:

Mohamed Mohamud

CEO & Founder, QuickBuzz

Email: mohamed@quickbuzz.tech

Website: www.quickbuzz.tech

About QuickBuzz

QuickBuzz is a secure, privacy-first messaging platform designed to eliminate user privacy issues caused by mainstream apps that collect and store sensitive data. Developed by Founder/CEO Mohamed Mohamud, the solution achieves this by eliminating metadata storage, employing advanced end-to-end (E2E) encryption, and offering non-persistent identity where messages are wiped after reading. The company operates on a Privacy as a Service (PAAS) business model, focusing on user seats rather than data exploitation, and aims to serve professionals. The platform also features ephemeral user controls, such as customizable message retention and 'kill-switch' commands.