CRB Recognized by Rockwell Automation for EPC Innovation

Kansas City, Missouri, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB has been named a 2026 Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ award winner for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Innovation. Presented at Rockwell Automation’s PartnerNetwork conference, the award recognizes CRB’s customer-focused approach to solving complex challenges through new technologies, business models and capabilities.

The PartnerNetwork awards celebrate organizations that deliver innovative solutions that improve operational performance and create new opportunities for growth.

In partnership with Rockwell Automation, CRB applies automation and digital technologies to strengthen both project delivery and long-term facility performance. By integrating control systems and data strategies early in the project lifecycle, CRB reduces execution risk, accelerates startup, and enables more flexible, data-driven operations. This approach connects facility design, process engineering and automation into a single delivery model – helping manufacturers bring complex facilities online faster and build platforms that evolve with their business needs.

This recognition from Rockwell Automation reflects how CRB teams are rethinking the role of automation in project delivery. By embedding digital and control capabilities from the start, CRB helps clients move faster, make better decisions, and build facilities that perform on day one and continue to improve over time.

Together, CRB and Rockwell Automation are focused on applying automation and digital technologies in ways that deliver measurable results. The partnership brings together complementary strengths in engineering, control systems integration, and industrial automation – enabling more seamless project execution and helping manufacturers modernize with greater speed, confidence, and long-term impact.

“We’re proud to partner with CRB and support their recognition with this Innovation Award,” said Polo Paredes, Global EPC Director at Rockwell Automation. “Their commitment to delivering forward-thinking, high-impact solutions aligns closely with Rockwell Automation’s mission to drive digital transformation and operational excellence across the industries we serve. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and advancing innovation together.”

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 21 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

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