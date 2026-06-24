NAPC Defense to Unveil Revolutionary Taser 10 CornerShot at NASRO Reno Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) ("NAPC Defense" or the "Company"), a U.S.-licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, today announced the debut of its newly developed Taser 10 CornerShot configuration at the 2026 National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National School Safety Conference in Reno, Nevada, taking place June 28-30, 2026.

The new Taser 10 CornerShot platform combines the proven around-the-corner observation and engagement capabilities of the CornerShot system with Axon's Taser 10 technology, providing law enforcement officers, school resource officers, correctional personnel, and private security professionals with a non-lethal alternative for confronting potentially dangerous threats.





The Taser 10 CornerShot system allows trained operators to observe, identify, and engage subjects from behind cover while utilizing less-lethal force options instead of conventional live ammunition. The Company believes the new configuration may provide agencies with an additional tool for de-escalation, suspect apprehension, and officer protection in schools, government facilities, transportation hubs, correctional institutions, and critical infrastructure environments.

"Many situations faced by law enforcement and security professionals require rapid intervention but do not necessarily warrant the use of deadly force," said Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. "The Taser 10 CornerShot provides officers with an additional tool that can help de-escalate dangerous situations while maintaining officer safety. We believe this new configuration significantly expands the operational flexibility of the CornerShot platform, while maintaining the tactical advantages that have made the CornerShot platform recognized worldwide."





The Company will showcase three CornerShot product configurations at Booth #814 during the NASRO conference:

• CornerShot USA – Standard tactical configuration utilizing firearm integration for specialized law enforcement and tactical operations.

• Scorpion CornerShot – Compact launcher-based configuration designed for specialized security and force-protection applications.

• Taser 10 CornerShot – Newly introduced non-lethal configuration designed to provide officers and security personnel with a safer engagement option for many threat scenarios.





The systems will be displayed throughout the NASRO conference, where NAPC Defense will demonstrate technologies designed to enhance officer safety and tactical response capabilities in school and public safety environments.

Special NASRO Show Promotion

To commemorate the launch of the Taser 10 CornerShot system, NAPC Defense announced that all new CornerShot and Scorpion orders placed during the NASRO conference will qualify for a special 20% discount off standard pricing.

The promotion applies exclusively to orders placed during the event and is intended to provide law enforcement agencies, school districts, security organizations, and government buyers with an opportunity to evaluate and acquire the Company's innovative officer-safety technologies at preferred pricing.

NASRO Conference Exhibit Information

NAPC Defense will exhibit at Booth #814 during the NASRO National School Safety Conference at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, 2707 S. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada 89502.

Exhibit Hours:

• Sunday, June 28, 2026: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Monday, June 29, 2026: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 30, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

NAPC Defense will also host its previously announced Shareholder, Investor, and Industry Meet & Greet on June 30, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, located at 3800 S. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada.

Management will be available during both events to discuss the Company's expanding defense technology portfolio, CornerShot USA opportunities, government contracting initiatives, and long-term growth strategy.

The Company expects to release photographs of all three CornerShot configurations, including the Standard CornerShot, Scorpion variant, and new Taser 10 CornerShot system, in conjunction with the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a demonstration, visit Booth #814 during the NASRO National School Safety Conference.

To RSVP, please contact:

Investor Relations

NAPC Defense, Inc.

Email: info@napcdefense.com

The Company's strategic white paper is available at:

https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense’s full white paper go to https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf or the Company’s investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/ . All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and media contact

Media Inquiries and Demonstration Requests

Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer

NAPC Defense, Inc.

Phone 754 242 6272 ext. 713

info@napcdefense.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69da39d0-aca0-47e1-bec4-0646d3cca626

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d0164e7-3d4a-40fc-88f9-042bb37f7830

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4092917-c3bd-41aa-8196-9391140f2dce