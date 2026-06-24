One and One Green Technologies. INC Announces Voluntary Six-Month Lock-Up Extension by Significant Shareholders

SAN RAFAEL, BULACAN, PHILIPPINES, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (Nasdaq: YDDL) (“One and One” or the “Company”), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced that shareholders beneficially owning 5% or more of the Company's outstanding Class A ordinary shares have voluntarily agreed to extend restrictions on the sale of their shares for an additional six months, commencing on July 9, 2026 and ending on January 9, 2027.

In aggregate, the participating shareholders represent approximately 67.7% of the Company's outstanding shares, or approximately 31 milllion Class A ordinary shares.

The voluntary lock-up extension reflects the continued confidence of the Company's significant shareholders in One and One's long-term growth strategy, business outlook and commitment to creating long-term shareholder value. Under the voluntary arrangement, participating shareholders have agreed not to directly, or indirectly, sell, transfer, pledge, hedge or otherwise dispose of their shares during the extension period, subject to customary exceptions.

The extension follows the Company's previously announced voluntary lock-up commitment by insiders and further demonstrates the alignment of the Company's major shareholders with its long-term growth objectives.

"This voluntary commitment reflects the confidence that our significant shareholders have in the Company's long-term prospects and growth opportunities," said Ms. Tina Yan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of One and One Green Technologies. "As we continue to expand our recycling capabilities, advance new resource recovery initiatives and strengthen our vertically integrated operating platform, we remain focused on executing our strategy and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com