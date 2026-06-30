One and One Green Technologies Invited to Present at the Philippines Provincial Government Environmental Conference on Waste Management Programs

Multiple City Governments Propose Direct Follow-Up Partnership Discussions

SAN RAFAEL, BULACAN, PHILIPPINES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (Nasdaq: YDDL) (“One and One” or the “Company”), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced that the Company was the sole enterprise invited to present at the Provincial Solid Waste Management Board’s Second Quarter 2026 Meeting, an official government environmental conference held on June 23, 2026 in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and attended by approximately 60 provincial and municipal environmental protection officials from across the Philippines.

Image (from left to right): One and One Chief Operating Officer and Director, Mr. Huajun Yan; the formal presentation from Yoda Metal and Crafts Trading and Services Corp., the operating subsidiary of One and One Green Technologies.

One and One delivered a formal presentation to the assembled government representatives on the Company’s current recycling operations, processing capabilities, and local business expansion plans. The Provincial Solid Waste Management Board convened the meeting as part of its quarterly government environmental agenda. It was attended exclusively by government environmental protection officials at the provincial and city levels.

Following the presentation, representatives from environmental protection agencies across multiple provinces and cities expressed support for the Company’s waste recycling operations and resource circulation initiatives. Representatives from multiple city governments proposed holding dedicated follow-up meetings with One and One to discuss cooperation frameworks and partnership details, opening direct government-enterprise liaison channels for the Company’s domestic business expansion. The Company was represented at the meeting by Huajun Yan, Chief Operating Officer and Director, along with the Company’s Pollution Control Officer and environmental compliance personnel from its Philippine operating subsidiaries.

One and One is currently in active negotiations with enterprises in designated Philippine economic zones, with several partnerships at the contract-finalization stage. The government presentation is expected to further facilitate these partnerships through enhanced government support and facilitation.

Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One, commented: “This invitation from the Province of Laguna validates the workwe have built over the past decade in the Philippines. Being invitedto present to 60 provincial and municipal environmental officials from across the archipelago speaks to the strength of our regulatory standing, the quality of our operations, and the trust we have earned from the Philippine government. The fact that multiple city governments have now proposed direct partnership discussions signals real, actionable demand for our recycling capabilities at the local level.”

“We look forward to advancing these relationships and expanding our operational footprint across additional Philippine provinces and economic zones.”

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com