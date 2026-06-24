Take 5 Oil Change Grows Charleston-Area Footprint with New Johns Island Location

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its first Johns Island shop at 3675 Savannah Hwy. The shop is locally owned and operated by ClayCon Oil, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. The new location features three service bays, and customers can stay comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"Bringing Take 5 Oil Change to Johns Island isn’t just about opening a new shop," said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. "It’s about providing local drivers a fast, friendly way to maintain their vehicles and removing the hassle from car care."

At every Take 5 Oil Change location, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build customer loyalty and support growth across more than 1,300 locations nationwide.

“What sets Take 5 apart is how much we respect our customers' time," said Harry Clayton, Owner and Operator of ClayCon Oil. "From the moment a driver pulls in, everything is designed to be quick, smooth, and stress-free — because that's the experience people in Johns Island deserve."

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to more than 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Johns Island

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73ebeb02-1f7c-4e94-9431-27786e98dc9d