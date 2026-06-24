The SBB Research Group Foundation Names June 2026 Grant Finalists: Future Now Learning, Humble Design Chicago, Shining Abilities

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Illinois-area charities as the June 2026 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Future Now Learning (FNL) (St. Charles, IL) is dedicated to making technology education accessible to all. Through hands-on programs focused on artificial intelligence and other STEM fields, the organization helps youth and adult learners develop the skills needed to thrive in an evolving digital world.





(St. Charles, IL) is dedicated to making technology education accessible to all. Through hands-on programs focused on artificial intelligence and other STEM fields, the organization helps youth and adult learners develop the skills needed to thrive in an evolving digital world. Humble Design Chicago (Chicago, IL) helps individuals and families in the Chicago area create comfortable, dignified homes after experiencing homelessness. Through essential furnishings and community support, the organization helps clients build a fresh start and a brighter future.





(Chicago, IL) helps individuals and families in the Chicago area create comfortable, dignified homes after experiencing homelessness. Through essential furnishings and community support, the organization helps clients build a fresh start and a brighter future. Shining Abilities (Lake Villa, IL) partners with individuals with developmental disabilities in Lake and McHenry Counties, helping them build confidence, develop practical life and workplace skills, and foster meaningful social connections.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org