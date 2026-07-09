The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources

CHICAGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources (FHSR) collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

Volunteers gathered to prepare book distribution packets for families FHSR supports. FHSR is dedicated to supporting children with hearing challenges and their families through programs and resources that promote communication, inclusion, and self-confidence. During the event, volunteers placed stickers in books, wrote personalized notes, and assembled bags that will be distributed to families participating in the organization’s programs.

“Watching my colleagues take such care in preparing the packets and notes was incredibly meaningful,” said Jenny Cizner, a volunteer with the SBBRG Foundation. “They truly understood how impactful these books can be for children and families. Seeing everyone approach the project with such thoughtfulness and compassion was heartwarming.”

The book distribution program is an important initiative for FHSR and supports families of children with hearing differences. By providing books that feature relatable characters and experiences, the program helps children see themselves represented in the stories they read, encouraging confidence and a positive sense of identity. Additional funding will help advance FHSR’s other programs and services that benefit children and families throughout the year.

To learn more about Foundation for Speech and Hearing Resources and its mission, please visit Foundation for Speech and Hearing Resources website.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org