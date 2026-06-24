Source Logistics Reaffirms Commitment to Warehouse Safety and Security Standards Across All U.S. Facilities

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics (“Source”), a leading provider of warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and freight services, prioritizes worker safety programs, physical security standards, and its warehouse technology platform across its national network. These established standards are being showcased at the company’s 515,000-square-foot distribution center in Des Plaines, Illinois, which serves as a model for how Source’s ongoing operational commitment supports workforce safety and inventory protection across its network.

"Our strategic focus remains on maintaining every aspect of our operation, from our rigorous security protocols to the real-time visibility provided by our warehouse management platform,” said Armando Benitez, VP of Strategy and Transformation, Source Logistics. “These standards reflect our ongoing commitment to our team's safety and to providing clients with accuracy, visibility, and confidence by ensuring their inventory is managed with the highest levels of safety, security, and operational excellence.”

To ensure consistent excellence, all Source Logistics facilities are SQF Level 3 and AIB certified for food-grade safety and sanitation, FDA-registered, and retailer-compliant. These credentials help food and beverage brands, CPG companies, and grocery retailers meet rigorous supplier requirements while supporting compliance, traceability, and operational consistency across their supply chains. On the security side, the company maintains high-tier physical security systems across the network, while select strategic locations, such as Laredo, maintain specialized CTPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) certification to meet U.S. Customs and Border Protection standards.

Source Logistics' warehouse management platform gives clients real-time visibility into inventory, orders, and shipments through the company's customer portal. The system includes lot and expiration tracking, automated compliance reporting, and audit-ready traceability across all facilities. By connecting inventory visibility with warehouse operations and compliance management, the platform helps customers improve accuracy, reduce risk, and make more informed supply chain decisions. This system is currently being optimized at the Des Plaines hub to provide local clients with increased operational precision and real-time shipment transparency. Clients can connect their existing business systems to the platform, typically within seven to 10 business days.

"The safety of our team members is non-negotiable," said Raul Villarreal, CEO of Source Logistics. "We hold ourselves to the highest operational standards because our people deserve nothing less. Our Des Plaines facility exemplifies how a secure and efficiently managed operation safeguards our personnel while providing clients with the confidence that their inventory is being managed with the highest standards of operational discipline, visibility, and accountability."

The Des Plaines facility exemplifies the operational standards implemented across the Source Logistics network and demonstrates how a commitment to safety, security, and technology supports both workforce protection and customer outcomes. Serving as a vital distribution point in the Midwest, this facility offers partners in the food, beverage, and CPG sectors the regional and seasonal adaptability they need through specialized storage solutions for cold, ambient, and dry packaged inventory. By utilizing standardized selective racking for high SKU variety and FIFO management alongside floor-stacked bulk storage, the Des Plaines operation demonstrates how Source’s national safety and technology standards directly ensure pallet handling efficiency, inventory accuracy, traceability, and operational reliability.

For more information on the facility or Source Logistics' warehousing capabilities, visit sourcelogistics.com.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With more than 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty, retail, and consumer packaged goods.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com