A1 Garage Door Service Welcomes Philadelphia Area Manager to Support Growing Local Operations

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today that Philadelphia resident Zachary Crews has been named area manager for the company's Philadelphia operations as A1 continues expanding its presence in the region.

“I am honored and proud to welcome Zac to the A1 Garage Door Service family,” said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. “As we continue expanding into new markets, leaders like Zac play an important role in building strong local teams and delivering the level of service our customers expect. We are excited to see him lead our Philadelphia operations and help grow our presence in the community.”

As area manager, Crews will oversee service operations throughout the Philadelphia region, with a focus on team development, delivering a strong customer experience, and hiring technicians and support staff to meet growing demand in the market. A1 Garage Door Service is actively recruiting in the Philadelphia area and encourages those interested in a career to apply.

A1 Garage Door Service employs a rigorous training program to ensure that all new team members have the knowledge and tools necessary to be successful. Typically beginning with a 4-week apprenticeship in their local market, trainees learn best trade practices including quality, safety and service. Upon successful completion of their apprenticeship, trainees are flown out to the state-of-the-art A1 Academy in Phoenix to work with the best in the business and master their skills. To ensure success of their career path, A1 Garage Door Service invests in their team members by fully covering their travel costs, including housing, meals and transportation. In addition, all apprentices are given the opportunity to participate in the Milwaukee PACKOUT tool program. After completion of this immersive hands-on training program, which takes place over the course of a month, trainees graduate as a fully-certified technician to return to their home market to begin working.

Servicing Philadelphia and surrounding communities, A1 currently operates in more than 36 markets across 21 states. The company continues to invest in local hiring, employee development, and long-term career opportunities nationwide. For more information about working for A1 Garage Door Service, please visit a1garage.com/careers/.