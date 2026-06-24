Breeze Airways Adds Three New Cities, 11 New Routes to Its Nationwide Network

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways , the high-value, low-cost airline combining affordable fares and modern amenities for a Seriously Nice™ travel experience, today announced three new cities and 11 new nonstop routes, with fares starting from $49* one way.

“We built Breeze to connect communities that the other airlines overlook, and today's announcement continues to drive that purpose forward,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “Whether it’s a long weekend getaway or visiting family across the country, our Guests now have more affordable, convenient options than ever.”

Beginning today, travelers can book the following flights on Breeze:

From Atlantic City, N.J. to:

Vero Beach, Fla (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 2, from $89* one way).





From Baltimore, Md. to:

Burlington, Vt. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting October 4, from $49* one way); and

Vero Beach, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting October 1, from $79* one way).





From Burlington, Vt. to:

Baltimore, Md. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting October 4, from $49* one way); and

Vero Beach, Fla. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting October 4).





From Charleston, S.C. to:

Trenton, N.J. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting September 20, from $59* one way).





From Dayton, Ohio to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 9, from $69* one way);

Fort Myers, Fla (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 23, from $69* one way);

Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays starting November 6); and

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting November 6, from $49* one way).





From Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to:

Dayton, Ohio (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 9, from $69* one way); and

Trenton, N.J. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Thursdays and Sundays starting September 20).





From Fort Myers, Fla. to:

Dayton, Ohio (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 23, from $69* one way);

Madison, Wis. (seasonal, nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting October 21); and

Trenton, N.J. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting January 8, from $89* one way).





From Madison, Wis. to:

Fort Myers, Fla. (seasonal, nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting October 21).





From Provo, Utah to:

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 2); and

Vero Beach, Fla. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting October 2).





From Raleigh-Durham, N.C. to:

Dayton, Ohio (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting November 6, from $49* one way);

Provo, Utah (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 2); and

Vero Beach, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 2).





From Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla to:

Dayton, Ohio (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays starting November 6).





From Trenton, N.J. to:

Charleston, S.C. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting September 20, from $59* one way);

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Thursdays and Sundays starting September 20);

Fort Myers, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting January 8, from $89* one way); and

Vero Beach, Fla. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning September 30 and switching to Thursdays and Sundays beginning January 7, from $89* one way).





From Vero Beach, Fla. to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting October 2, from $89* one way);

Baltimore, Md. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting October 1, from $79* one way);

Burlington, Vt. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting October 4);

Provo, Utah (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting October 2); and

Trenton, N.J. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning September 30 and switching to Thursdays and Sundays beginning January 7, from $89* one way).





The airline’s fresh take on affordable flying was recognized by TIME Magazine, naming Breeze to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026. In 2025, Breeze was recognized as one of Fast Company’s World's Most Innovative Companies and named Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). It has also been recognized by Travel + Leisure as a top 4 Best Domestic Airline every year since it began flying.

Breeze currently operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com, or download the Breeze Airways app.

*$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for BTV-BWI, DAY-RDU. *$59 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for CHS-TTN. *$69 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for DAY-FLL, DAY-RSW. *$79 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for BWI-VRB, MSN-RSW. *$89 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ACY-VRB, RSW-TTN, TTN-VRB. *$99 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for PVU-RDU. CHS-TTN promotion is valid only for travel from September 20, 2026 through March 23, 2027. TTN-VRB promotion is valid only for travel from September 30, 2026 through March 23, 2027. BWI-VRB promotion is valid only for travel from October 1, 2026 through March 23, 2027. ACY-VRB, PVU-RDU promotion is valid only for travel from October 2, 2026 through March 23, 2027. BTV-BWI promotion is valid only for travel from October 4, 2026 through March 23, 2027. DAY-FLL promotion is valid only for travel from October 9, 2026 through March 23, 2027. MSN-RSW promotion is valid only for travel from October 21, 2026 through March 23, 2027. DAY-RSW promotion is valid only for travel from October 23, 2026 through March 23, 2027. DAY-RDU promotion is valid only for travel from November 6, 2026 through March 23, 2027. RSW-TTN promotion is valid only for travel from January 8, 2027 through March 23, 2027. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.