Noom Launches Free Version of Its Powerful GLP-1 Companion — Empowering Providers with a Research-Backed Tool to Support Weight Loss That Lasts

PRINCETON, N.J., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading behavior change company trusted by millions, today announced the launch of its free GLP-1 Companion program, now available at no cost to anyone taking a GLP-1 medication, regardless of provider. The free program gives patients a science-backed support system designed to address multiple challenges associated with GLP-1s, such as the need to prioritize protein, managing common side effects, and preserving muscle mass while losing weight. Members can now get a range of free tools from Noom designed to address all of these concerns, plus additional habit-building features for results that last.

“Clinicians know that most of their GLP-1 patients will eventually stop the medication, and without new habits the weight tends to come back,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. “Behavior change is what makes the difference, and our latest randomized trial shows Noom members kept losing weight for a full year after the program ended. Making the GLP-1 Companion free puts that research-backed support within reach of everyone on these medications, not just paying Noom members.”

GLP-1 medications are intended to be used alongside behavioral support — protein guidance, muscle preservation, side-effect management, and habit formation — but that’s not always easy to deliver inside a routine office visit. The free Noom GLP-1 Companion is designed to give providers a trusted, research-backed resource they can recommend, and to give patients ongoing support that extends the work their care team has already started. Noom users on a GLP-1 lose 1.4x more weight than those on medication alone*, and in Noom’s largest randomized controlled trial of its digital behavior program, members lost an average of 4.1% of their body weight and kept losing for a full year after the program ended , while a control group gained weight. These are durable results that matter at a time when published research shows most patients stop GLP-1 therapy within a year .

“The medication gets people started, but what happens between appointments matters enormously,” said Dr. Jeffrey Egler, Chief Medical Officer at Noom. “Providers prescribing GLP-1s want their patients to have nutrition guidance, side-effect support, and behavioral tools – but the structure of primary care doesn’t always make that possible. The free GLP-1 Companion isn’t designed to replace that relationship; it’s designed to extend it.”

The need is especially urgent as more patients consider what comes after GLP-1 treatment. New preliminary Noom data show that members who used Noom’s GLP-1 programs maintained the vast majority of their weight loss after stopping medication, with modeled estimates showing less than 2% body weight regain up to 12 months after discontinuation. Compared with published studies of standard care after GLP-1 discontinuation, Noom members had roughly 3x stronger weight maintenance. The data also suggest that habits matter: Noom GLP-1Rx members who continued practicing more Noom habits after stopping medication regained about 50% less weight per month than those who practiced fewer habits.

For providers, those findings point to a clear opportunity: GLP-1 medication can help patients lose weight, but structured behavioral support may help them protect that progress when treatment changes or ends. By making GLP-1 Companion free, Noom is giving clinicians a practical, research-backed resource they can recommend to patients at any point in the GLP-1 journey – including before, during, and after medication.

The free Noom GLP-1 Companion is available inside the existing Noom app and includes:

A medication tracker for logging doses and managing common side effects, as well as proactive medication reminders

for logging doses and managing common side effects, as well as proactive medication reminders Personalized protein targets calibrated to each user’s body and medication journey

calibrated to each user’s body and medication journey AI-powered meal logging to track protein intake and get broad nutrition insights with the snap of a photo

to track protein intake and get broad nutrition insights with the snap of a photo Muscle Defense™ workouts through Noom’s partnership with FitOn, designed for accessibility and to help protect lean muscle during rapid weight loss

through Noom’s partnership with FitOn, designed for accessibility and to help protect lean muscle during rapid weight loss Success Kit with educational content built around the behavioral science of pairing healthy habits with GLP-1s

with educational content built around the behavioral science of pairing healthy habits with GLP-1s Body composition scans to track lean mass vs body fat changes over time

to track lean mass vs body fat changes over time Noom Seeds, an engaging rewards system designed to reinforce consistent healthy behaviors



Dr. Josh Starbuck, a board-certified internal medicine physician and longevity medicine specialist in Maui, who has recommended Noom to his patients, said, “I prescribe GLP-1s knowing the medication is only half the equation. What my patients do with nutrition, movement, and daily habits is what makes the results last. I’ve pointed patients to Noom for exactly that reason, and now that the GLP-1 Companion is free, it’s something I can offer everyone I start on these medications. For me, it’s becoming an indispensable part of prescribing GLP-1s responsibly — as one piece of a broader lifestyle program, not a standalone fix.”

The free Noom GLP-1 Companion is available today for anyone who downloads the Noom app. Existing Noom members can unlock GLP-1 Companion features directly from the app’s settings menu. More information is available at https://www.noom.com/med/glp1-companion/ .

About Noom: Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care and longevity medicine, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes prevention programs. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been recognized as a Time100 Industry Leader , on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, and by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Contact:

Emily Passer

comms@noom.com

* Based on a retrospective study of self-reported data of pounds lost for active versus passive users who were offered the Noom program when being prescribed an early stage GLP-1.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db35948a-9728-4889-a819-46fc137f9e79