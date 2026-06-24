SOFTwarfare Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace, Expands Public Sector Reach With Carahsoft

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOFTwarfare and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that SOFTwarfare is now live on Google Cloud Marketplace. The launch enables Google Cloud customers to quickly procure and deploy SOFTwarfare’s continuous identity defense platform to reduce identity-driven cyber risk across cloud and hybrid environments.

The availability of SOFTwarfare’s solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace reflects the growing urgency CISOs face as identity becomes the primary attack surface, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as energy, defense, banking and education. The collaboration aligns SOFTwarfare’s real-time approach to Zero Trust enforcement and Carahsoft’s trusted public sector distribution and procurement expertise with Google Cloud’s scale.

“This is an important validation for our team and our technology,” said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. “Static authentication is no longer sufficient. Identity risk changes during a session, not just at login. Our collaboration with Carahsoft and Google Cloud helps deliver continuous verification capabilities to the Public Sector at scale through seamless acquisition through Google Cloud Marketplace.”

At the core of SOFTwarfare’s platform is its Continuous Authentication, which enforces Zero Trust continuously throughout the entire user session. Rather than relying on one-time authentication, the platform monitors biometric and behavioral signals in real time, dynamically adjusting risk scores and instantly revoking access if conditions change or an authorized user steps away.

In parallel, Carahsoft is supporting this joint go-to-market strategy by partnering with SOFTwarfare to bring its Zero Trust Identity® solution to government organizations. Carahsoft will serve as SOFTwarfare’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s continuous authentication solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and procurement vehicles. This dual-track go-to-market strategy allows SOFTwarfare to address the distinct procurement and compliance requirements of commercial and Public Sector organizations.

“Our partnership with SOFTwarfare helps secure the public sector against modern identity threats,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Sales Director supporting the Google ISV Ecosystem at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with SOFTwarfare as they help to safeguard our nation’s most critical infrastructures, both in public sector and commercial organizations.”

SOFTwarfare’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or SOFTwarfare@carahsoft.com ; or click here to learn more about SOFTwarfare and Carahsoft’s partnership.

About SOFTwarfare

SOFTwarfare delivers continuous identity defense for modern enterprises. Its cyber defense platform verifies identity throughout the entire user session, reducing exposure to credential misuse, session hijacking, and insider threats, without slowing down users.

Learn more at www.softwarfare.com .

Contact

Caroline Stuckey

(202) 854-9268

media@softwarfare.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .