US AI and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Intelligent Computing Platform to the Public Sector

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. and RESTON, Va., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US AI, The Intelligent Computing Company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as US AI’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s Intelligent Computing Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to accelerate mission-grade modernization across the Government,” said David Nguyen, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at US AI. “Carahsoft’s extensive Public Sector reach and trusted reseller network make the company an ideal partner to help scale our Intelligent Computing Platform. Together, we can help agencies move from reactive compliance to proactive, intelligence-driven cyber readiness.”

Archangel, US AI’s flagship intelligent computing product, is an agentic cyber governance and intelligence platform that unifies compliance, security telemetry and evolving Federal frameworks into a single, cohesive operational view. Built in US AI’s proprietary Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High authorized platform, Archangel combines governance, risk and compliance (GRC) with continuous diagnostics and mitigation (CDM) to continuously govern and enable mitigation with accuracy, speed and mission alignment.

Archangel replaces manual audits and static checklists with autonomous cyber intelligence, continuously mapping controls to emerging risks, validating posture against real-world threats and surfacing gaps before they escalate. With agentic AI, Archangel further strengthens defensive operations by generating insights, recommending actions and dynamically optimizing defensive posture across the enterprise.

“US AI’s Intelligent Computing Platform and its flagship solution, Archangel, deliver advanced cyber capabilities to Government agencies,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “US AI brings an adaptive, AI-driven approach to cybersecurity and compliance that aligns with the mission needs of modern agencies. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with US AI to bring next-generation cyber intelligence solutions to the Public Sector.”

US AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or USAI@carahsoft.com; or register for a complimentary webinar “Self-Evolving Enterprises – Building Organizations That Learn, Adapt and Improve Continuously,” being held on Wednesday, July 22 to learn more about Self-Evolving Enterprises. Explore US AI’s solutions here.

About US AI

US AI delivers the industry’s first Intelligent Computing Platform—where intelligence serves as the architecture and base layer of mission critical operations. By unifying data, applications, and security into a single, adaptive system, we secure America’s edge by replatforming federal government and American enterprises.

Contact

Macey Smith

(301) 880-9115

business@usai.io

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com