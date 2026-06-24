eGain Announces AI Agent for Zoom Contact Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today announced eGain AI Agent for Zoom Contact Center, delivering trusted, AI-powered answers and actions directly inside the Zoom platform. The integration gives contact center agents access to certified answers grounded in a single, governed knowledge source, reducing handle time, improving first-contact resolution, and giving compliance-sensitive organizations a clear audit trail for interactions. eGain AI Agent for Zoom Contact Center is available on the Zoom App Marketplace.

Zoom Contact Center represents a new generation of contact center infrastructure, purpose-built for cloud-native deployment, flexible integration, and AI-ready architectures. With this new integration, organizations running Zoom can further strengthen their contact center AI by connecting it to a single, governed knowledge source, helping ensure that every agent interaction, automated response, and AI-assisted action draws from accurate, up-to-date, and policy-compliant content.

Faster answers, fewer mistakes, less risk

eGain AI Agent for Zoom Contact Center listens to customer conversations in real time, automatically identifies customer intent, and surfaces the right answers and next-best-action guidance before the agent even has to search. Agents stay focused on the customer rather than navigating knowledge bases mid-conversation, and because every answer is sourced from a single, governed knowledge foundation with full citations, even newer agents can deliver accurate, expert-level service from day one.

For organizations in regulated industries, a wrong answer can create a bad customer experience and compliance exposure. For these interactions, eGain AI Agent uses case-based reasoning to deliver deterministic, step-by-step guidance grounded in the organization's own knowledge, policies, and procedures. Agents follow the right process every time, and every interaction produces an auditable trail showing exactly how a decision was reached.

From answers to action

When a customer request requires more than an answer, eGain AI Agent can query external systems and execute transactions on the customer's behalf, without requiring agents to switch tools or hand off to another system. Every action is grounded in verified, policy-compliant knowledge, so organizations get the speed of AI automation with the guardrails their compliance teams require.

Because Zoom Contact Center is built on an open, API-first architecture, eGain AI Agent can take full advantage of the platform's composability, integrating with existing CRM and ticketing systems and configuring how and where knowledge and actions surface within the agent workflow.

Part of a growing contact center connector portfolio

This new integration extends eGain's existing CCaaS coverage, which already includes Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Talkdesk, giving organizations a consistent knowledge foundation regardless of which contact center platform they run. It is also part of eGain AI Knowledge Connectors, eGain's broader integration architecture that unifies enterprise knowledge across CCaaS platforms, UCaaS tools, AI models, business applications, and developer environments, with dozens of integrations available on the eGain Marketplace.

"Contact centers are under pressure to deliver faster, more consistent service while managing costs and compliance. The platforms leading organizations are choosing today are built to support AI from day one, and that changes what's possible. By bringing eGain AI Agent into Zoom Contact Center, we give organizations a way to put AI to work in live customer interactions with the confidence that every answer and action is accurate, compliant, and traceable," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain.

"Organizations are looking for practical ways to apply AI that improve customer experiences while maintaining trust and governance," said Kentis Gopalla, head of product, Zoom CX Ecosystem. "This integration demonstrates how our open ecosystem enables customers to extend the value of Zoom CX with specialized AI solutions that drive efficiency, consistency, and better outcomes for both agents and customers."

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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