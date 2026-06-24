Trupanion to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with Piper Sandler

SEATTLE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today that Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Piper Sandler on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT. For registration and participation details, please contact your Piper Sandler Sales Representative. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,100,000 pets currently enrolled. For 26 years, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by its wholly-owned insurance entity GPIC Insurance Company or by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact

Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@trupanion.com