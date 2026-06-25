Caseware Netherlands Launches Financial Reporting Visualization Agent Powered by Verity

APELDOORN, The Netherlands, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced it will launch its Financial Reporting Visualization Agent for the Netherlands market. The new AI-powered capability enables accounting and audit professionals to generate auditable financial charts and visualizations directly within Caseware engagements using natural language.

Built on Caseware Verity, the company's AI intelligence and orchestration layer for audit and assurance engagements, the Financial Reporting Visualization Agent transforms how professionals interact with financial data. Users can simply describe the visualization they want to create, such as a revenue trend analysis or expense breakdown, and the solution automatically generates an auditable chart based on engagement data.

The launch represents one of the first Verity-powered capabilities embedded directly within the financial reporting workflow available to customers in the Netherlands.

“Someone in our office spends hours on this every single day, and Caseware Verity is doing it in a couple of minutes. This isn't a tool anymore. This actually changes the way we work,” said Kees Jan Schouten, Partner of Londen & Van Holland.



"AI is creating an opportunity to fundamentally improve how audit and accounting professionals work with data," said David Marquis, Chief Executive Officer of Caseware. "With Verity, we're embedding intelligent capabilities directly into the workflows professionals use every day. The Financial Reporting Visualization Agent helps firms move from data to insight faster while maintaining the transparency, governance and human oversight that are essential in assurance and financial reporting."

The Financial Reporting Visualization Agent allows users to create charts directly from trial balance and engagement data through simple natural-language prompts. The solution automatically identifies relevant accounts, periods and visualization formats before presenting a preview for review and approval.

Key capabilities include:

Natural-language chart creation from engagement data

Automated selection of relevant accounts, periods and chart types

Human-in-the-loop review and approval before charts are applied

Full traceability back to underlying trial balance data

Ability to refine and modify visualizations through conversational interaction

Support for incorporating additional data sources into visualizations

Unlike traditional reporting workflows that often require manual chart creation or exporting data to external tools, the Financial Reporting Visualization Agent keeps users within the Caseware environment while maintaining a clear audit trail from visualization back to source data.

The new capability is powered by Caseware Verity, the company's AI intelligence and orchestration layer that combines advanced AI, domain-specific expertise and governance controls to help firms work more efficiently while maintaining confidence in their outputs. Verity is designed specifically for the audit and accounting profession, bringing workflow-native AI directly into assurance and financial reporting engagements.

Future enhancements will expand visualization capabilities across the engagement lifecycle, including support for additional dimensions, calculated metrics and broader engagement-wide analytics.

About Caseware

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, the company is helping power trust in the global economy.

Trusted in more than 130 countries, Caseware combines advanced AI, deep domain expertise and secure cloud technology to reshape how assurance and financial reporting work is performed. Today, more than 23,000 firms, corporations and government organizations use Caseware technology worldwide.

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