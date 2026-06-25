Quadient Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for Accounts Receivable Applications

Quadient demonstrates continued innovation in AI-driven invoice-to-cash automation and unified finance operations

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™ for Accounts Receivable Applications by technology analyst and advisory firm QKS Group. Quadient strengthened its position in the report year-over-year, with a notable improvement in Technology Excellence, reflecting continued innovation in its AI-driven invoice-to-cash solution.

According to QKS Group, Quadient’s leadership position highlights its evolution into a comprehensive, AI-powered platform that delivers strong predictive accuracy and straight-through processing. The analyst firm also emphasized the capability of Quadient’s solutions to unify accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP), offering finance leaders greater visibility and insights into their business finances to make faster, better decisions on working capital management.

Earlier this month, Quadient announced the release of its new cash dashboard capability for AR and AP that allows finance teams to bring together traditionally siloed data in a single view. An AI assistant summarizes key metrics and provides analysis that helps finance leaders accelerate cash on hand, improve forecasting, reduce risk and uncover opportunities to optimize working capital.

“Quadient has established a strong position in the 2026 Accounts Receivable Automation market through its focus on intelligent automation, cash flow optimization and integrated financial operations,” said Sanjeevi C R, associate vice president, Enterprise Research at QKS Group. “The platform’s evolution from predictive analytics to AI-driven autonomous collections execution represents a meaningful step forward in reducing manual effort across the invoice-to-cash cycle. What differentiates Quadient is its ability to combine collections management, cash application, and payment processing with a unified accounts receivable and accounts payable ecosystem, providing finance leaders with a more holistic view of working capital performance. By enabling greater automation, enhanced cash flow visibility, and more efficient receivables operations, Quadient continues to deliver measurable value for organizations seeking to modernize their financial processes and improve liquidity management.”

QKS Group highlighted the following key strengths for Quadient AR:

Autonomous AI capabilities that simplify accounts payable processes with greater clarity and keep invoices moving from capture to payment resolution;

A unified AR and AP platform, reducing silos and simplifying financial operations;

And advanced cash application that improves matching accuracy and minimizes manual reconciliation



“CFOs and their teams are facing more complex challenges than ever before. They need a trusted partner who offers cash flow management optimization solutions that deliver faster cash application, improved collections performance and enhanced AI-based forecasting,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, senior vice president for Digital solutions at Quadient. “This recognition as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix reflects how we’re helping customers transform finance operations end-to-end, automating time-consuming tasks, improving accuracy and freeing up resources to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth.”

For the complimentary report, visit: quadient.com.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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