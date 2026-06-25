RenX Books Microtec Mill Shipment as Site Work Advances at Myakka City

MIAMI, FL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the deployment of its Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill at its Myakka City, Florida facility. The Company has booked ocean freight for the mill’s transport from Germany and has begun site work to prepare for its installation. The mill, which the Company previously expected to be delivered in April 2026, is now scheduled to depart Germany in late July 2026, with arrival in the United States expected during the third quarter of 2026.

The revised timeline reflects a longer-than-anticipated lead time for spare parts ordered together with the mill, followed by additional clearance delays with German customs. The Company expects the mill to clear United States customs upon arrival; however, the arrival and on-site delivery timeline remains subject to international shipping and customs processing and could be affected by factors outside the Company’s control.

At the facility, crews have begun clearing and grading the installation area and establishing a compacted sub-base to receive the equipment. Once site work is complete, the Company’s contracted concrete partner will pour the reinforced foundations for the milling line, after which the regional utility is scheduled to install a dedicated transformer, which the Company has already funded, to power the system. Existing organics processing operations at Myakka City continue uninterrupted while this work proceeds, and fabrication of the additional components of the system, by Met-L-Tec, and Sesotec is occurring concurrently. The mill is the central element of the first phase of the Company’s processing platform, which is focused on bulk substrate production, with installation of the blending and bagging lines planned to follow. The Company is advancing the site, the mill, and the balance of the first-phase equipment in parallel, with the goal of moving into installation as the equipment arrives and progressing toward first bulk substrate production.

The Company intends to provide further updates as the concrete pour begins, the mill and remaining first-phase equipment arrive on-site, and installation and commissioning activities advance.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc., provides commercial hauling and heavy equipment logistics services, supporting both internal material movement and third-party industrial freight customers. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill departing Germany in late July 2026, with arrival in the United States during the third quarter of 2026; the mill clearing United States customs upon arrival; the potential for the arrival and on-site delivery timeline being affected by factors outside the Company’s control; clearing and grading the installation area and establishing a compacted sub-base to receive the equipment; pouring the reinforced foundations for the milling line; installing a dedicated transformer to power the system; existing organics processing operations at Myakka City continuing uninterrupted while this work proceeds; fabrication of the additional components of the system by Met-L-Tecand occurs concurrently; the mill being the central element of the first phase of the Company’s processing platform, with installation of the blending and bagging lines planned to follow; advancing the site, the mill, and the balance of the first-phase equipment in parallel; moving into installation as the equipment arrives and progressing toward first bulk substrate production; providing further updates as the concrete pour begins, the mill and remaining first-phase equipment arrive on-site, and installation and commissioning activities advance; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specification; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company’s portfolio legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. . Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management in light of historical experience, current conditions, and expected future developments. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to deploy and commission the Microtec UTM 1200 on the timeline anticipated; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies, partners, and customers; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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