74% of Readers Say Summer Feels Faster; Books May Help Slow It Down

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) The long, open-ended summers many people remember from childhood can feel harder to recapture today. A new national survey commissioned by ThriftBooks, the largest independent online bookseller of new and used books, found many readers say summer now feels faster, more structured and more difficult to slow down.

For many, books may offer a way back to that endless summer feeling. The survey found 64% of readers say their summers are more structured now than when they were growing up, while 53% say they first fell in love with reading during childhood—underscoring the connection between books and the slower, more open-ended summers many people remember.

That shift is tied in part to how people spend their time today. Sixty percent of readers say screen time takes away from the feeling of summer. The childhood associations many readers remember, including being outdoors, spending time with family and reading, now compete with packed schedules, digital distractions and the pressure to stay productive.

That pressure can make reading feel like something to earn rather than something to enjoy. Seventy-four percent of readers say they sometimes or often feel reading for pleasure is only allowed after everything else is done. Another 35% say summer reading feels like a treat they do not always allow themselves, while 27% say the main barrier is feeling like they should be doing something more useful instead.

Still, the findings suggest small reading goals can help make the habit feel more manageable. Reading may stick better when it feels social and judgment-free, whether through a book club, family reading time or simply tracking progress together.

That sense of shared motivation inspired ThriftBooks’ 500 Billion Page Challenge, a nationwide effort encouraging people to read a little more, one page at a time. The Challenge gives readers a low-pressure way to build consistent reading habits and bring back some of that endless summer feeling.

To sign up for or learn more about the reading challenge, visit ThriftBooks.com/challenge.

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About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 300 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2025 Best of the Best recognition, its Best Customer Service award six years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 2.5 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

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