Baby Innovation Featured Award Winners Announced For 2026 Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Baby Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform dedicated to honoring the most outstanding companies, services and products in the highly competitive Baby Care industry, today announced the winners of its 2026 awards program.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Baby Innovation Awards program recognizes the groundbreaking products, services and companies dedicated to improving the health, safety, comfort and development of babies. The program received thousands of nominations from around the world across categories ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery and more.

The 2026 awards come at a pivotal time in the baby care industry, as innovation continues to reshape how families care for and support their little ones. Companies are introducing smarter, safer and more effective solutions across every stage of development, from advanced nursery products and feeding innovations to sustainable materials, developmental learning tools and health-focused essentials designed to help babies thrive.

"Parents today are navigating more choices than ever before, yet they remain focused on the same core priorities: keeping their babies safe, healthy and happy," said Travis Grant, Managing Director of the Baby Innovation Awards. "This year's winners exemplify the creativity, dedication and innovation driving the baby care industry forward. Whether supporting healthier development, improving safety and comfort, or creating smarter everyday solutions, our 2026 winners are raising the bar for the next generation of baby care."

The 2026 featured award winners of the Baby Innovation Awards are:

Baby Clothes

Pajamas Product of the Year: Breezy Bear Baby

Shoes Product of the Year: Robeez

Bath & Diapers

Bath Support Product of the Year: Angelcare® Soft Touch Baby Bath Support

Cloth Diaper Product of the Year: Kinder Cloth Diapers

Diaper Bag Product of the Year: August & Ivy

Disposable Diaper Product of the Year: Millie Moon Luxury Diapers

Lotion Product of the Year: Elm Lab Skincare Limited

Overnight Diaper Product of the Year: Pampers Zzz

Potty Training Product of the Year: Regalo®

Shampoo Product of the Year: Original Sprout

Wipes Product of the Year: Huggies

Car Seat

Car Seat Product of the Year: Holmbergs Safety Systems

Infant Car Seat Product of the Year: Cybex

Health

Cleaning Product of the Year: eufy

Overall Maternal Health Product of the Year: Fresh Test

Preventative Product of the Year: NurtureBio

Supplement Product of the Year: Mommy’s Bliss

Teething Relief Product of the Year: Ddrops Teething Drops

Tooth Brush Product of the Year: Matchstick Monkey

Toothpaste Product of the Year: Lab52 n-HAP Kids Toothpaste

Nursing & Feeding

Baby Food Product of the Year: Square Baby

Baby Wellness Innovation of the Year: Allermix

Baby Formula Maker of the Year: Store Brand Formula

Bottle Product of the Year: Pigeon Glass Bottles

Breast Pump Innovation of the Year: BabyBuddha

Cup Product of the Year: Munchkin

Overall Nursing & Feeding Product of the Year: BabyUp®, Albani Baby

Reusable Bottle Product of the Year: Lifefactory

Snack Food Product of the Year: Mission MightyMe’s Nutty Trail Mix

Tableware Product of the Year: Clean Start by Ello

Nursery

Bassinets Product of the Year: Babyletto

Crib Product of the Year: HALO Sleep

Gate Product of the Year: Smart Retract

Night Light Product of the Year: LatchLight

Strollers

All Terrain Stroller Product of the Year: Inglesina USA

Toys & Learning

Bike Product of the Year: woom

Learning Toy Product of the Year: ComfyBumpy

Marketplace

Baby Company of the Year: Regalo®

Baby Brand of the Year: FRIGG

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475