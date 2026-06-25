TRUE-See Selected to Participate in Microsoft for Start-Ups Azure AI Program to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Includes $350,000 in non-dilutive Microsoft Azure AI credits for TRUE-See’s R&D that is incorporating AI to increase the utility and diagnostic accuracy of medical photography

TRUE-See’s unique patented technology is designed to transform medical photography by making it accurate, reliable and easily accessible

NEW ORLEANS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUE-See Systems, the global leader in verifiably accurate and certified authentic photographic medical imaging, today announced that it has been selected to participate in the Microsoft for Startups program, which exists to empower founders building on Azure with AI by providing the tools, support and global reach needed to turn bold ideas into real-world impact. This collaboration unlocks access to cutting-edge AI tools, flexible Azure credits and a global network of Microsoft customers and partners, empowering TRUE-See to build faster, scale smarter and deliver TRUE-See medical photos clinicians can trust to more healthcare providers and their patients.

“Joining Microsoft for Startups marks an exciting step forward for our team,” said Ben Favret, Chief Executive Officer of TRUE-See Systems. “Medical photos are an essential tool in wound management, dermatology, vascular and reconstructive surgery and related fields, but without certified accuracy and authenticity their value can be highly variable, undermining confidence in their use and potentially posing challenges for validation, patient outcomes and reimbursement. TRUE-See technology is the first to ensure that clinicians have easy and cost-effective access to accurate medical photos they can trust—color and quality-calibrated, captured simply and rapidly, stored securely, standardized across the enterprise and integrated into the medical systems already in use. We’re building the future of medical photography, and Microsoft’s technology and network give us additional momentum to get there faster.”

“Microsoft for Startups empowers founders to build fast, scale smart and sell more. By tapping into Azure’s advanced AI capabilities and enterprise-grade infrastructure, startups can accelerate innovation and bring impactful solutions to market. We’re excited to collaborate with TRUE-See as they drive transformation in medical photography, a critical field currently lacking in the standardization and use of advanced technology that have already transformed other types of medical imaging,” said Hans Yang, Vice President, Microsoft for Startups.

Clinicians, researchers, payors and medical equipment manufacturers struggle with unreliable medical photos due to technical camera errors, technique inconsistency and post-acquisition tampering and manipulation. Varying quality creates diagnostic uncertainty and inconsistent treatment plans. Additionally, clinicians often waste significant time on fragmented, manual and cumbersome medical photo capture and documentation processes.

TRUE-See delivers an integrated, efficient solution, which provides medical photos captured on smartphones that are verifiably accurate, color and quality-calibrated and certified to be authentic and traceable. This eliminates guesswork by providing a true representation of clinical conditions for more precise assessment, monitoring and treatment plan development, and also helps prevent fraud and deception. It also enables easy integration with electronic health records, accelerated AI tool development and improved patient and reimbursement outcomes.

The collaboration with Microsoft for Startups is expected to support TRUE-See’s work in several strategic areas:

AI-ready medical image datasets: Expanding the utility of TRUE-See’s growing library of calibrated clinical images for AI model development, validation, and deployment.



Expanding the utility of TRUE-See’s growing library of calibrated clinical images for AI model development, validation, and deployment. Enterprise scalability: Leveraging Microsoft Azure infrastructure to support secure, scalable deployment across healthcare systems, specialty practices, research organizations and industry partners.

Leveraging Microsoft Azure infrastructure to support secure, scalable deployment across healthcare systems, specialty practices, research organizations and industry partners. Workflow integration: Accelerating tools that reduce clinician burden by making high-quality medical photo capture faster, simpler, and easier to connect with existing clinical systems.

Accelerating tools that reduce clinician burden by making high-quality medical photo capture faster, simpler, and easier to connect with existing clinical systems. Trust and authenticity: Advancing capabilities that help verify whether medical images are accurate, traceable, and suitable for use in clinical, reimbursement, research and legal contexts.

Advancing capabilities that help verify whether medical images are accurate, traceable, and suitable for use in clinical, reimbursement, research and legal contexts. Commercial growth: Positioning TRUE-See to reach more healthcare organizations through Microsoft’s startup ecosystem, technical resources and potential go-to-market channels.



For more on Microsoft for Startups, visit startups.microsoft.com.

About TRUE-See Systems

TRUE-See Systems is committed to improving clinical outcomes through standardized, color-accurate medical photography that increases the accuracy, utility and efficiency of clinical photography through its patented color calibration technology, secure workflows and AI-powered diagnostic tools. TRUE-See’s proprietary system delivers significant improvements in diagnostic accuracy and reimbursement rates, simplifies physician workflows, ensures HIPAA compliance, and establishes legal admissibility. With a growing library comprising more than 2 million calibrated medical photographs, TRUE-See empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate medical decisions for patients while improving confidentiality, legal defensibility and reimbursement outcomes for providers. Learn more at TRUE-See.com.

Media Contact

For TRUE-See Systems:

Barbara Lindheim

917-355-9234