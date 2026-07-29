TRUE-See Systems Announces New Venture Funding

NEW ORLEANS, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUE-See Systems, the global leader in verifiably accurate and certified authentic photographic medical imaging, today announced that it has received funding in the form of a $100,000 convertible note from Louisiana Innovation’s (LA.IO) Louisiana Growth Fund, which has been matched with an equivalent investment from the private investment firm Rutledge Ventures. LA.IO is a division of Louisiana Economic Development (LED). TRUE-See will use the funding to accelerate customer implementations, expand its enterprise and electronic health record integrations and advance its AI-ready clinical image datasets in preparation for a larger institutional financing round.

“We are honored that LED appreciates the potential of what we are achieving at TRUE-See,” said Ben Favret, Chief Executive Officer of TRUE-See Systems. “We also are delighted that Rutledge Ventures has joined them in providing critical early-stage capital as we work to accelerate the commercialization of our TRUE-See technology. Medical photos are an essential tool for the management of more than 200 medical conditions treated by more than 15 clinical specialties, but without verifiable accuracy and authenticity, images can be highly variable, undermining confidence in their use and potentially posing challenges for diagnosis, validation and reimbursement. TRUE-See technology is the first to ensure that clinicians have easy and cost-effective access to medical photos they can trust. With the help of these new investors, we’re setting the standard for medical photography, based here in Louisiana.”

“TRUE-See is a great example of the kind of company we're building in Louisiana—one that pairs breakthrough technology with a clear path to commercialization,” LED Chief Innovation Officer Josh Fleig said. “By applying AI and data to solve a meaningful healthcare challenge, TRUE-See has developed a platform with strong market potential and positioned itself for continued growth. We look forward to supporting the company as it advances toward a Series A financing and expands its customer base.”

Michael Rutledge, Manager of Rutledge Ventures, said, “Rutledge Ventures invested in TRUE-See because we believe the company is solving an important problem at the intersection of healthcare, medical imaging and artificial intelligence. As AI continues to play a larger role in health care, having accurate, verifiable and trusted medical images will become increasingly important. We’re encouraged by the support from Louisiana Economic Development Corporation. Their investment reinforces our belief that TRUE-See has built something with real potential, and we’re excited to be part of the company’s continued growth.”

Clinicians, researchers, payors and medical equipment manufacturers working in wound care, dermatology, vascular medicine, reconstructive surgery, telemedicine and home care struggle with unreliable medical photos due to technical camera errors, technique inconsistency and post-acquisition tampering and manipulation. Varying image quality creates diagnostic uncertainty, inconsistent and potentially ineffective treatment plans and reimbursement denials. Additionally, clinicians often waste significant time on fragmented, manual and cumbersome medical photo capture and documentation processes. TRUE-See delivers an integrated, efficient solution, which provides medical photos captured on smartphones that are verifiably accurate, color and quality-calibrated and certified to be authentic and traceable. This eliminates guesswork by providing a true representation of clinical conditions for more precise assessment, monitoring and treatment, and also helps prevent fraud and deception. Importantly, TRUE-See enables easy integration with electronic health records, accelerated development of AI diagnostic tools and improved patient and reimbursement outcomes.

About TRUE-See Systems

TRUE-See Systems is committed to improving clinical outcomes through standardized, color-accurate medical photography that increases the accuracy, utility and efficiency of clinical photography through its patented color calibration technology, secure workflows and AI-powered diagnostic tools. TRUE-See’s proprietary system delivers significant improvements in diagnostic accuracy and reimbursement rates, simplifies physician workflows, ensures HIPAA compliance, and establishes legal admissibility. With a growing library comprising more than 2 million calibrated medical photographs, TRUE-See empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate medical decisions for patients while improving confidentiality, legal defensibility and reimbursement outcomes for providers. Learn more at TRUE-See.com.

About Rutledge Ventures

Rutledge Ventures is a private investment firm that supports early-stage companies with differentiated technologies and significant growth potential.

About Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO)

Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), a division of Louisiana Economic Development, is building the nation's strongest innovation ecosystem through strategic investments, entrepreneurial support, commercialization initiatives, workforce development, and partnerships across industry, academia, and government. LA.IO helps startups launch, companies scale, and facilitates access to the capital, coaching, and connections they need to succeed. The Louisiana Growth Fund expands access to financing, technical assistance, and business support for entrepreneurs across the state, helping strengthen Louisiana's innovation economy and create new opportunities for businesses to grow and compete. Learn more at LA.IO.

Media Contacts

Barbara Lindheim

TRUE-See Systems

917-355-9234