Lab52 n-HAP Kids Toothpaste Named “Toothpaste Product of the Year” In 2026 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Lab52 n-HAP Kids Toothpaste from Lab52 , a Toothfilm brand and developers of safe, effective, and innovative oral care solutions, is the recipient of “Toothpaste Product of the Year” in their 6th annual awards program.

Lab52 n-HAP Kids Toothpaste is a training toothpaste for toddlers and children. It supports enamel health with a biomimetic Nano-Hydroxyapatite (n-HAP) formula, is safe if swallowed, and offers both watermelon and strawberry flavors. For children still learning to brush and spit, the fluoride-free formula offers daily protection with less worry.

Powered by MesoFill® technology, this formula delivers mineral-based support to help smooth weak spots. This technology has been developed through rigorous testing in Lab52’s specialized R&D facility. While typical children's toothpastes focus primarily on surface cleaning, MesoFill® utilizes bio-active micro-particles that mimic the natural mineral structure of dental enamel. During the brushing process, these particles actively bond to the enamel surface instead of rinsing away. This interaction triggers a sustained release of essential mineral compounds, including Silica, Calcium, and Phosphorus ions, to strengthen the enamel structure from within.

nHAP further enhances the product, working synergistically with MesoFill® by filling microscopic defects and creating a long-lasting and acid-resistant "Biological Shield."

To ensure the highest standards of purity, Lab52 products undergo rigorous testing to guarantee they are free from heavy metals, preservatives, and artificial colors. This commitment to safety ensures all children, including sensitive toddlers, can develop healthy oral habits without exposure to harmful substances. Just a pea-sized amount twice daily helps build healthy habits, and the mild fruit flavor is more tolerated by children.

This milestone achievement reflects Lab52’s core mission which is providing a scientifically backed foundation for a child's entire dental journey, supporting all 52 teeth from the very first sprout. Founded on the value of practical innovation, the brand was created to make daily oral care easier for families by transforming complex biotechnology into intuitive parenting tools. By combining advanced, lab-verified science with a kid-approved taste, Lab52 bridges the "protection gap" between brushings and turns a daily routine into a seamless bonding experience. The brand remains dedicated to empowering parents with professional-grade precision, utilizing a safe-if-swallowed kids toothpaste formula that protects early childhood teeth while building a resilient dental future one tooth at a time.

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $202 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Lab52’s dual-action approach delivers a professional-grade defense specifically engineered for the youngest and most vulnerable smiles. Little teeth are still developing and need extra thoughtful care. However, brushing time can easily turn into resistance at the sink due to flavor, the mechanics of spitting, and tension during morning and bedtime routines,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Lab52 Kids Toothpaste is engineered to be the daily bedrock of pediatric oral care by balancing high-performance repair with extreme safety. This Fluoride-Free solution provides professional-grade protection for toddlers. We’re awarding Lab52 with ‘Toothpaste Product of the Year.’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Lab52

Founded in Taiwan and powered by patented technology, an in-house R&D team, and advanced laboratory capabilities, Lab52 is a leading oral care brand specializing in innovative, science-driven solutions for families. The brand develops an effective ecosystem of pediatric oral care products—including kids oral sprays, toothpastes, mouthwashes, and toothbrushes—engineered to bridge the "protection gap" in dental health.

Lab52 has successfully entered the United States market, quickly becoming a trusted household name for hundreds of thousands of American families. Driven by the popularity of its Kids Oral Spray, the brand has captured widespread consumer trust, earning thousands of positive reviews and top-tier feedback on Amazon from parents looking for a reliable, swallow-safe toddler oral care.

Building on this digital momentum and its recent recognition at the 2026 Baby Innovation Awards, Lab52’s future plan is to further strengthen its US market position by expanding its footprint into premium retail and offline stores. For partnership inquiries, please contact us at support@lab52.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475