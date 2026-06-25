zerohash Expands Consumer Digital Asset Functionality with Launch of Staking Infrastructure for Financial Institutions

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading digital asset infrastructure platform powering crypto, stablecoin, and tokenization capabilities for financial institutions, today announced the launch of Staking-as-a-Service for brokerages, banks, and fintech platforms, enabling partners to offer native crypto staking directly within their existing applications through a single API integration. The initial launch partners will be Interactive Brokers , Public , and BitMart , with other platforms to be announced.

The launch comes as consumer expectations around digital assets expand. According to a 2025 PwC survey , 27 percent of retail crypto investors now actively pursue staking as a core pillar of their investment strategy, ranking nearly alongside automated savings plans at 31 percent. More generally, traditional wealth and brokerage platforms face growing competitive pressure to expand their crypto offerings. According to zerohash’s Crypto in the Future Wealth Report , a majority of affluent investors say they would leave their brokerage or financial platform if integrated crypto products are not included in the experience.

“There is continued accelerating convergence of traditional platforms and crypto, where they are increasingly becoming indistinguishable from a product perspective and competing for the same customer accounts,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “By launching a fully compliant Staking-as-a-Service solution with zero minimum thresholds, we are enabling banks, brokerage and wealth platforms to seamlessly drive user retention and unlock new revenue streams.”

With this release, zerohash partners can offer native staking directly within their own branded experience, leaving zerohash to manage the underlying blockchain infrastructure, validator and staking operations, rewards accounting, and compliance requirements. Customers access zerohash’s digital asset services through integrated API infrastructure, allowing platforms to seamlessly add staking to their native user experience. Because the infrastructure has no minimum requirements, users have total flexibility to stake or unstake any amount of digital assets they hold.

“We believe investors should be able to manage their digital assets in a way that’s integrated with their broader portfolio,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “Staking gives investors an additional way to earn yield on digital assets and we look forward to offering this alongside the broad range of products and markets available through the Interactive Brokers platform in the near future.”

Staking launches with Ethereum (ETH) support today, with Solana staking coming soon. Staking is available across the U.S., outside of California, Maryland, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

Learn more or schedule a demo at: https://zerohash.com/ .

About zerohash

zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page. NMLS ID #1699379.

Contact: media@zerohash.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b90ea7d1-1e1d-437c-b3cd-876f779e39d0