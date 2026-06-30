zerohash Launches Portfolio Strategies to Extend Crypto Wealth Management Offering

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider powering modern financial applications, today announced the launch of Portfolio Strategies, a new offering that enables brokerages and wealth platforms to create, manage, and rebalance entire crypto portfolios across every investor within a single integration. The product will be formally unveiled at zerohash’s Onchain Brokerage Summit at the New York Stock Exchange.

As investor expectations evolve, the demand for automated rule-setting and AI-powered trading is accelerating. Leading platforms are innovating quickly to adapt, including Interactive Brokers and Public , whose crypto offerings are powered by zerohash. Brokerages and wealth platforms require the ability to programmatically allocate into professionally managed, thematic, or rules-based crypto portfolios without manually executing trades themselves. zerohash’s Portfolio Strategies technology answers this demand by enabling seamless portfolio rebalancing across millions of end users through a single, API-driven workflow.

zerohash's infrastructure unifies trade execution, sequencing, settlement, liquidity sourcing, and compliance into a single atomic workflow. By processing portfolio updates simultaneously as a single, coordinated event, rather than thousands or millions of sequential transactions, platforms can effortlessly scale managed investing. This ensures all investors receive a synchronized, consistent experience while also dramatically reducing operational complexity for the platform.

Built on zerohash’s existing compliance, settlement, custody, and liquidity infrastructure, the offering is designed for brokerages and wealth platforms seeking to expand their digital asset capabilities while maintaining operational rigor and regulatory alignment.

dub , America’s premier copy trading platform, is the primary launch partner for Portfolio Strategies’ crypto copy trading initiative. Additionally, dub served as an initial design partner with zerohash, applying its established equity-side operational experience and investor standards to define what “best-in-class” looks like in crypto.

“Strategy-based investing on digital assets should be as simple to execute as it is to conceptualize. With Portfolio Strategies, we’ve streamlined the entire lifecycle of a portfolio rebalance,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO at zerohash. “By managing entire cohorts of users through one single workflow, platforms can now scale their digital asset strategies with total operational efficiency.”

“When we decided to bring copy trading to crypto, we were deliberate about who we built it with,” said Steven Wang, Founder and CEO of dub. “We went looking for a partner with the technical prowess to turn our equity experience into a crypto reality, and zerohash’s engineering depth and product sophistication made them the clear choice. Being a design partner and being first to bring it to our community is something we’re proud of.”

The launch further expands zerohash’s suite of embedded crypto and stablecoin infrastructure products, which power digital asset experiences for brokerages, wealth platforms, fintechs, and global financial institutions.

Visit zerohash.com to schedule a demo or learn more.

About zerohash

zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page. NMLS ID #1699379.

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