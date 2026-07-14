zerohash Integrates USD1 and WLFI, Enabling Access to its Bank, Brokerages, and Fintech Client Base

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading digital asset infrastructure platform powering crypto, stablecoin, and tokenization capabilities for financial institutions, today announced support for World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin and WLFI token across its regulated digital asset infrastructure.

The integration enables banks, brokerages, fintechs, and payment providers powered by zerohash to seamlessly access USD1 and WLFI through a single API alongside more than 100 supported digital assets. USD1 is now part of zerohash’s stablecoin onchain money movement and payments stack, with seamless interoperability across 18+ stables across 20+ chains. zerohash’s global end customers can now access both WLFI and USD1, which is fully backed by U.S. Treasuries, dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents, redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars. It settles onchain in seconds, 24/7, across major blockchain networks.

This expansion comes as financial institutions look to offer a broader range of stablecoins and digital assets without the burden of managing multiple network connections. zerohash links multiple blockchain ecosystems through a single integration, handling the underlying liquidity, compliance, custody, and settlement infrastructure so partners can deliver the best user experience.

“The next phase of digital asset adoption hinges on interoperability between stablecoins and seamless orchestration across digital assets more generally,” said Mark Daly, Chief Business Officer at zerohash. “Financial institutions require a single, trusted infrastructure layer to access the assets their customers demand as ecosystems evolve. Adding USD1 and WLFI delivers on our mission to link innovative networks directly to our millions of end users.”

USD1 serves as the settlement layer across World Liberty Financial’s products, including lending and tokenized real-world assets to payments. With over $4.5 billion in circulating supply, it ranks among the largest dollar-backed stablecoins. Institutions leverage USD1 for cross-border payments, settlement, and treasury operations, and this integration extends that utility.

“zerohash’s integration of USD1 marks another important step in our effort to make U.S. dollar stablecoins available to people everywhere," said Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial. “zerohash powers some of the most trusted financial platforms in the world, and by bringing USD1 into that infrastructure, they’re giving millions of users improved access to a digital dollar that institutions already rely on for cross-border payments and settlement.”



By handling the underlying liquidity, custody, and settlement, zerohash enables its partners to bring assets like USD1 and WLFI to market within a regulated framework, giving enterprises the confidence to expand their digital asset offerings.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Its APIs and embeddable developer tools enable innovators to launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on- and off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Bermuda, helping financial institutions and fintech platforms safely integrate digital assets and stablecoins into mainstream financial products.

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page. NMLS ID #1699379.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering American fintech company dedicated to empowering individuals and institutions through transparent, accessible, and secure financial solutions. WLFI is the creator of USD1, a leading U.S. dollar stablecoin fully backed by U.S. Treasuries, dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents. WLFI seeks to democratize access to decentralized finance by creating user-friendly tools that bring the benefits of blockchain technology to broader audiences. For more information, visit x.com/worldlibertyfi or worldlibertyfinancial.com.

Contact: media@zerohash.com