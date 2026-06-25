Winning AI Search: A Marketer’s Guide to Press Releases and Earned Media

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Drive AI Visibility with Press Releases and Earned Media

AI search is changing how buyers discover, evaluate and trust brands. Today, tools like ChatGPT and Gemini don't simply point people to websites – they generate answers using sources they consider credible and authoritative.

That means visibility is no longer just about rankings. If your brand isn't showing up in AI-generated answers, you’re missing opportunities to reach buyers, drive website traffic, generate leads and influence purchase decisions – even when campaigns are strong.

On June 30th, join the American Marketing Association (AMA) and Notified for a practical discussion on how press releases and earned media help your brand earn visibility in AI-powered search.

You'll learn:

How press releases and earned media drive AI visibility and pipeline

Practical ways to structure and optimize content so it's easier for AI to find, understand and cite

How a company used AI-optimized press releases to grow revenue





WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, from 12:00pm – 1:00pm CDT

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Kyle Arteaga – Founder and CEO, The Bulleit Group

Kyle is founder and CEO of The Bulleit Group, a strategic communications consultancy that helps organizations build visibility, credibility and influence across media, search and AI platforms. Since founding the firm in 2012, he has advised companies including Google, LinkedIn, Amazon’s Zoox, Bridgewater and Procter & Gamble on communications strategy, reputation management and executive positioning. Kyle has been an early advocate for the responsible use of AI in communications, helping develop one of the industry’s first open-source generative AI frameworks and conducting research on how AI platforms discover, cite and reference brand content.

Lisa Davis – Vice President of Marketing, Notified

Lisa leads growth marketing initiatives across Notified’s public relations and investor relations solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in B2B marketing and communications, she specializes in demand generation, customer engagement and brand growth. Lisa is known for building high-performing teams and developing integrated marketing programs that deliver measurable business results, strengthen brand visibility and support long-term customer growth.

Jimmy Kropelin – Team Lead, Agency and Channel Partnerships, Notified

At Notified, Jimmy leads agency, reseller and other channel partner relationships. Working closely with agency leaders and communications teams, Jimmy is known for translating where AI search is headed into practical strategies that drive measurable results. He focuses on how press releases and earned media influence what AI tools surface, with expertise in GEO, AI citation tracking and content frameworks built for discoverability. Jimmy brings a hands-on, partner-first perspective on how AI is reshaping visibility, distribution and trust in communications.

WHY:

AI search is changing how brands get discovered and trusted. This session will show marketers how press releases, earned media and content distribution can improve AI visibility, strengthen authority and contribute to measurable business outcomes.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

Media Contact

press@notified.com

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.