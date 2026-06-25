Instructure Names Copyleaks Exclusive AI and Text Matching Partner for Canvas, Expanding Academic Integrity Tools for K-12 and Higher Education

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity, today announced that Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, has named Copyleaks as a top-tier strategic sales partner. Under this agreement, Instructure’s global sales organization will directly offer Copyleaks AI and text matching solutions to K-12 and higher education institutions, giving them a faster, simpler path to academic integrity technology that works within the Canvas environment they already use.

Academic integrity is one of the most pressing challenges institutions face as AI reshapes how students learn and submit work. Educators need tools that give them clear, actionable insight, and institutions need a partner they can trust to help them navigate a rapidly changing landscape. This partnership provides teachers seamless access to Copyleaks AI and text matching technology within the Learning Management System (LMS) for schools and universities around the world.

“This partnership represents a new level of trust, delivering greater simplicity and impact for educational institutions,” said Shouvik Paul, Chief Operating Officer of Copyleaks. “Being chosen by Instructure as the only AI and text matching provider in this program validates the work our team has done to deliver the most accurate and transparent technology available.”

With Copyleaks now available directly through Instructure's sales organization, schools and universities can adopt the solution without the friction of lengthy evaluations or complex vendor onboarding. Instructure evaluated Copyleaks against its full partner ecosystem and selected it based on accuracy, privacy protections, and the quality of its customer support program.

"Academic integrity is foundational to trust in education, and it is one of the most urgent challenges institutions are working through right now," said Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure. "Educators need tools that help them have better conversations with students about responsible AI use. This partnership with Copyleaks reflects Instructure's commitment to connecting our customers with the most effective, institution-ready solutions available as they navigate an increasingly complex environment."

The decision also took into account Copyleaks’ approach to AI detection in education, which prioritizes support over punishment. Rather than treating AI detection solely as a disciplinary tool, Copyleaks helps educators and students have clearer, more productive conversations about responsible and transparent AI use, positioning detection as a learning aid that reinforces trust and academic integrity.

Through this partnership, schools and universities will be able to adopt Copyleaks more efficiently, bypassing traditional barriers such as lengthy evaluations, RFPs, and complex vendor onboarding. This streamlined process gives institutions faster access to a trusted, industry-leading solution while providing the confidence that comes from Instructure’s direct endorsement of Copyleaks’ technology.

The partnership builds on Copyleaks' existing integration within Canvas and reflects Instructure's broader commitment to giving institutions a connected learning ecosystem with trusted, vetted tools at every point of the learner's journey.

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About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a global leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity. Recently named to Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list and ranked No. 153 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Copyleaks helps millions of users across enterprises and education ensure responsible AI adoption, prevent plagiarism, and provide insights into AI-generated and manipulated content across text and images with unmatched accuracy and scale. From classrooms to Fortune 500 companies, Copyleaks sets the standard for protecting intellectual property and building trust in the age of AI.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce — enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com .