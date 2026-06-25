File Integrity Monitoring Market Size to Hit $5,809.15 Million by 2035 as Cybersecurity Regulations and Ransomware Threats Intensify | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The File Integrity Monitoring Market was valued at USD 1,425.44 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5,809.15 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.11% during the forecast period.

The global File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) Market is experiencing robust growth as organizations strengthen cybersecurity strategies to combat ransomware, insider threats, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and supply chain attacks. Growing regulatory mandates including PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, FISMA, and NIST cybersecurity frameworks are creating structured demand for FIM solutions across highly regulated industries.





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Rising Regulatory Mandates and Ransomware Threats Accelerate File Integrity Monitoring Market Growth

Growing regulatory compliance requirements are emerging as one of the strongest drivers of the file integrity monitoring market. Organizations across financial services, healthcare, government, and retail sectors are required to implement continuous file monitoring and audit capabilities to comply with evolving cybersecurity and data protection regulations. Compliance mandates are creating non-discretionary procurement cycles that continue to fuel market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Software segment dominated the file integrity monitoring market in 2025, accounting for approximately 68% of total market revenue, driven by strong demand for monitoring engines, compliance reporting tools, and centralized management consoles globally. The Services segment is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to growing implementation complexity, compliance requirements, and policy configuration needs globally.

By Installation

The Agent-Based segment held the largest market share of approximately 62% in 2025 as Agent-based solutions provide real-time monitoring capabilities with deep system-level visibility, enabling immediate detection of unauthorized file changes. The Agentless segment is projected to be the fastest-growing category during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-native applications, containers, Kubernetes environments, serverless architectures, and IoT ecosystems globally.

By Deployment

The Cloud segment dominated the market with approximately 58% share in 2025 as organizations increasingly prefer cloud-based FIM solutions due to scalability, centralized management, simplified deployment, and seamless integration with cloud workloads and security platforms. The On-Premise segment is expected to witness strong growth as organizations operating in highly regulated industries continue investing in dedicated monitoring infrastructure to maintain complete control over sensitive systems and critical data environments.

By End Use

The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share of approximately 26% in 2025 due to regulatory compliance requirements including PCI DSS, SOX, and financial cybersecurity mandates globally. The Healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising ransomware attacks targeting healthcare institutions, and HIPAA compliance requirements globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global file integrity monitoring market in 2025, supported by stringent cybersecurity regulations, high enterprise security spending, advanced digital infrastructure, and the presence of major cybersecurity vendors including CrowdStrike, Qualys, IBM Security, SolarWinds, and Tripwire.

The U.S. File Integrity Monitoring Market was valued at approximately USD 536.44 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2,185.05 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.02%. The United States remains the largest market globally due to extensive regulatory compliance requirements, strong cybersecurity investments, and growing demand for advanced threat detection technologies.

The Europe file integrity monitoring market is estimated to be USD 0.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.28%. Europe accounted for a significant share of global market revenue in 2025. GDPR compliance, NIS2 cybersecurity directives, financial sector regulations, and critical infrastructure protection requirements continue to support strong adoption across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and other European markets.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, evolving cybersecurity regulations, and increasing enterprise security investments across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are creating substantial growth opportunities for FIM vendors.

Key Players:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Qualys Inc.

Tripwire Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

IBM Security

Broadcom Inc.

McAfee Enterprise

Trend Micro Incorporated

LogRhythm Inc.

AlienVault

Netwrix Corporation

Varonis Systems Inc.

ManageEngine

Rapid7 Inc.

Tenable Holdings Inc.

Carbon Black

Illumio Inc.

Fortra LLC

NNT (Fortra)

FileAudit

Recent Developments:

2024: CrowdStrike expanded its Falcon platform with AI-powered file integrity monitoring capabilities, improving threat detection accuracy by distinguishing legitimate system updates from malicious file modifications through behavioral analysis.

2024: Tripwire (HelpSystems) launched Tripwire Enterprise 9.1 with enhanced cloud integration and Kubernetes workload monitoring capabilities, extending file integrity monitoring coverage across hybrid and containerized environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Ransomware Detection & File Threat Analysis – helps you understand evolving ransomware attack techniques, file encryption behaviors, threat detection trends, and proactive mitigation strategies.

– helps you understand evolving ransomware attack techniques, file encryption behaviors, threat detection trends, and proactive mitigation strategies. Regulatory Compliance & Cybersecurity Framework Assessment – helps you evaluate compliance requirements across PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, NIS2, FISMA, and other global cybersecurity standards.

– helps you evaluate compliance requirements across PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, NIS2, FISMA, and other global cybersecurity standards. AI-Powered File Monitoring & Threat Correlation Insights – helps you identify advancements in behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, automated threat prioritization, and intelligent security operations.

– helps you identify advancements in behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, automated threat prioritization, and intelligent security operations. Cloud Workload & Container Security Tracker – helps you assess monitoring strategies across cloud environments, Kubernetes deployments, serverless infrastructure, and DevSecOps ecosystems.

– helps you assess monitoring strategies across cloud environments, Kubernetes deployments, serverless infrastructure, and DevSecOps ecosystems. Zero Trust Security & Continuous Verification Benchmarks – helps you uncover emerging trends in identity-centric security, file validation frameworks, baseline enforcement, and continuous compliance monitoring.

– helps you uncover emerging trends in identity-centric security, file validation frameworks, baseline enforcement, and continuous compliance monitoring. Future Cybersecurity Monitoring Outlook – helps you gauge developments in XDR integration, cloud-native security platforms, AI-driven threat detection, and next-generation file integrity monitoring technologies through 2035.

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