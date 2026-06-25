Domus Next Launches SuperNori: The First Proactive Family AI Agent That Runs Your Family With You

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domus Next Inc., a San Francisco-based AI company focused on family intelligence systems, today announced the launch of SuperNori , a new proactive Family AI Agent designed to help households coordinate daily responsibilities, schedules, and ongoing family needs in real time.





Unlike traditional AI tools that respond to prompts, SuperNori is designed to continuously understand household context and act with permission—helping families manage the constant stream of small decisions that shape everyday life, from scheduling conflicts to routine tasks that often go unnoticed until they become problems.

The launch marks a shift in how AI is being applied beyond individual productivity, toward what Domus Next calls Proactive Family AI Agent: a system designed not just to assist users, but to participate in the ongoing coordination of family life.

The Invisible Work Behind Everyday Family Life





According to a Life360 survey, parents in the U.S. spend an average of 17 hours per week on family scheduling and daily management. Yet much of this effort never appears on a calendar.

Doctors’ appointments, school activities, meals, groceries, and last-minute changes create a constant stream of small responsibilities that require ongoing attention. Researchers often refer to this as invisible labor—the mental load of anticipating needs and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

“Family life isn’t simply a collection of tasks that need to be managed,” said Isaac Long, Co-founder of Nori. “At its core, it’s about relationships, communication, and shared experiences. Behind every household are hundreds of small responsibilities that often go unnoticed. We believe SuperNori can act like a quiet presence in the background—helping families carry that load together rather than leaving it to one person.”

SuperNori is designed to become part of the family, not just a static tool that responds to commands. Through it, users can control all their smart home devices—lighting, printers, thermometers, and more.

Beyond coordination, SuperNori can anticipate family needs, resolve schedule conflicts, follow up on routine tasks, set reminders, and generate grocery lists based on household habits and preferences—all with confirmation and without requiring constant manual tracking.

From Friction to Flow in Daily Family Life





SuperNori is built to support families by addressing the small breakdowns in coordination that often create unnecessary stress.

In early usage scenarios, grocery management is one of the most common examples. Items run out, lists are forgotten, or family members assume someone else has already handled a purchase. SuperNori observes these patterns over time and, with confirmation, helps surface reminders or update shared lists before those gaps turn into friction.

Similar support extends across daily routines. Before school drop-off, SuperNori may detect that traffic on the usual route is disrupted due to an accident and suggest leaving earlier or adjusting transportation plans. In the morning, it may surface an unplanned gap in the household schedule and suggest running a cleaning cycle before the family returns home. It can also turn a child’s school topic into a short interactive quiz during breakfast, or adjust dinner suggestions when one family member’s meeting runs late and affects the entire evening plan.

Importantly, SuperNori is not designed to act unilaterally. It follows a notice → suggest → confirm → act model, ensuring families remain in control while reducing the need for constant coordination.

Under the hood, SuperNori connects household context across devices, schedules, and shared digital environments, built on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) frameworks and integrations with the Home Assistant ecosystem. Rather than focusing on individual devices, it is designed to understand the household as a living system of routines, preferences, and relationships.

One Family, One Day, Zero Apps Opened





Throughout the day, SuperNori proactively manages tasks and simplifies decisions for the household.

Before sunrise, it detects that the school commute route will be delayed due to an accident and suggests leaving earlier while preparing a transportation option for the parent handling drop-off. At the same time, it notices that breakfast essentials are running low and quietly updates the shared grocery list after confirmation.

In the morning, it turns a child’s solar system homework into a short interactive quiz that the family can complete together without preparation.

By mid-afternoon, it identifies that the weekly cleaning routine has not yet been scheduled and suggests running a robot vacuum cycle before anyone returns home.

Later in the evening, when a last-minute meeting shifts one parent’s schedule, SuperNori recognizes the ripple effect on dinner plans and suggests nearby restaurant options aligned with timing and family preferences.

Across these moments, SuperNori is not completing isolated tasks—it is continuously reducing the invisible coordination work that usually sits between family members and their daily lives.

“Most of what makes family life difficult isn’t the number of tasks—it’s the constant mental effort of keeping everyone and everything aligned in real time,” said Isaac Long , Co-founder of Nori. “SuperNori is designed to quietly take on that coordination layer, so families can spend less time managing logistics and more time actually being together.”

This shift is already reflected in how families use Nori today. The product is now used by more than 200,000 families, with users interacting with its AI features an average of 9.4 times per day. On average, each family creates 23.2 shared tasks and 14 shopping lists, highlighting how Nori has become a daily coordination layer for household communication and organization.

About Domus Next Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Domus Next Inc. is building AI infrastructure to help families stay organized, keep track of what's going on, and make decisions together. Built by veterans from ByteDance and Samsung, Nori takes the stress out of managing schedules, tasks, meals, and daily routines so families can focus on the things that matter.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Luna Young

Email: lunayoung@domusnext.ai

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