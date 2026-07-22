Domus Next Introduces Nori Family Hub: Helping Families Build What Matters Most — Each Other

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past decade, technology has made individuals more productive. But the most important system in human life — the family — has remained largely untouched by modern AI. Domus Next Inc., a San Francisco-based AI company, believes the next evolution of Family AI is helping families protect and nurture the relationships they build through everyday life.

Today, Domus Next announced Nori Family Hub , the first shared AI home screen built for the moments, memories, and relationships that define family life. Unlike personal AI assistants designed around individual productivity, Nori helps families create a shared understanding of the life they build together.

Pre-orders for Nori Family Hub open in July 2026 through the official Nori website.

The Most Valuable Family Asset Has Always Been Invisible

Every family builds something that cannot be bought, transferred, or easily rebuilt. Not a house. Not a financial asset.

But something far more valuable: trust, shared memories, understanding, and connection. Over years and decades, these small moments become the foundation of a family’s greatest asset—the relationship capital only a family can create.

Unlike financial assets, relationship capital does not grow on its own. It is built through thousands of everyday moments:

Remembering an important appointment.

Preparing for a child’s first day of school.

Knowing when someone needs support.

Keeping track of the small details that make people feel seen and cared for.





A family is not maintained by love alone. Love is where it begins. A lasting family is built through attention, participation, and the everyday acts of care that bring people closer together.

The Hidden Cost of Building What Matters Most





Modern life has created a quiet imbalance: the moments that hold a family together often depend on invisible effort. According to a Life360 survey, parents in the United States spend an average of 17 hours per week on family scheduling and daily management. But much of this work remains invisible. Doctors' appointments, school activities, meals, groceries, permission slips, and last-minute changes create a continuous stream of small responsibilities that require ongoing attention.

Researchers refer to this as invisible labor, or the mental load — a term first widely applied to the household by sociologist Arlie Hochschild in her 1989 study The Second Shift. In most homes, this work is carried disproportionately by one person.

Domus Next argues that the cost is not simply measured in hours. Over time, carrying the invisible work of keeping a household running can take away the very things that allow relationships to grow: time, attention, emotional presence, and the ability to fully participate in one another’s lives.

"A family creates something that no technology can replicate — a lifetime of trust, memories, and connection," said Isaac Long , Co-founder of Nori. "We believe the future of AI is not only about helping individuals accomplish more. It is about helping the people who share a life understand, support, and care for one another better. We built Nori Family Hub because the work of caring for a family should not become something that separates people. It should become something that brings them closer together.

Introducing Nori Family Hub: Designed Around a Shared Family Life





Nori Family Hub represents a new direction for Family AI—not just helping one person manage a household more efficiently, but helping the entire family participate in the life they are building together.

Unlike personal AI assistants designed around individual productivity, Nori Family Hub is designed around the shared experiences, responsibilities, and relationships that exist between people living together.

A 15.6-inch anti-glare HD touchscreen sits in the shared spaces where family life naturally happens — kitchen counters, hallways, and family rooms.

Through voice, touch, photos, and documents, every family member can contribute to the shared rhythm of the home.

A parent can show Nori a school permission slip. A family member can upload a handwritten note. Just simply say: “Hey Nori, remind us about this.”

Nori transforms everyday moments into shared:

Calendar events

Reminders

Shopping lists

Family tasks





Information that once existed only inside one person’s memory becomes visible to everyone. Responsibilities that once depended on one person’s attention become something the entire family can understand, participate in, and care for together.

From Managing the Household to Nurturing the Family





Nori Family Hub is built around one belief: A family should share the responsibility of caring for the life inside it.

Making family information visible. The moments that shape a family are often small and easy to overlook. Nori brings those moments into view. Schedules, routines, reminders, and plans become part of a shared family environment.

Turning Responsibility Into Participation. Nori Family Hub does not simply assign tasks. It creates awareness. A partner can contribute a reminder. A grandparent can understand the family rhythm. Children can see their own routines and responsibilities. Everyone becomes part of the system that keeps the family moving.

Helping Children Grow Through Belonging. Children do not learn independence by being managed forever. They learn by participating. Nori Family Hub gives children visual routines that help them understand their role within the family and gradually build confidence in managing their own responsibilities.

Turning Everyday Moments Into Shared Memory. Every family has its own rhythm. Different traditions. Different schedules. Different ways of caring for each other. Over time, Nori learns how a family works and provides suggestions based on that family’s unique life — not a generic user profile. Because the future of Family AI is not about managing families more efficiently, it is about helping families understand each other more deeply.

A Real Family Example: From One Person Remembering Everything to Everyone Being Part of Family Life

During early testing, Sarah, a mother of two who participated in the Nori Family Hub beta, questioned whether her family really needed an AI-powered device. Before using Nori Family Hub, Sarah was the person everyone turned to when soccer practice changed, permission slips were due, or groceries needed to be replaced.

After introducing Nori Family Hub into their kitchen, her family began checking the shared screen instead of asking her.

They could show Nori Family Hub a school notice, mention an upcoming activity, or share a recipe they wanted to try. Nori transformed these everyday inputs into shared calendars, reminders, shopping lists, and family plans — making important information visible to everyone.

Instead of one person carrying the invisible responsibility of keeping everything together, the whole family became more aware, more involved, and more connected through the small moments that shape a shared life.

Privacy: The Family Should Own Its Own Intelligence





Nori Family Hub is designed with the principle that a family's inner life belongs to the family. The device includes no camera and features a physical microphone mute switch, giving the household direct hardware control over voice input. Domus Next states that Nori Family Hub does not build cloud-based profiles of household activity.

The company describes these choices as structural, not optional: the daily substance of a shared family life, it argues, is the household's own asset, and should not be extracted, profiled, or used as training data for external systems.

The Beginning of a New Family AI Category





Nori Family Hub is designed to become a natural part of the spaces where family life happens. Featuring:

A 15.6-inch anti-glare HD touchscreen

11 color options across three material finishes

Voice-first interaction through “Hey Nori”





The device is designed for kitchens, hallways, and family spaces — creating a shared place where families can see, organize, and participate in everyday life together.

Nori Family Hub is available for pre-order beginning July 2026, through the official Nori website. Early customers will receive a pre-order discount, priority shipping access, and membership in the Founder Community, with one-on-one onboarding support. Details are available at heynori.com .

From Nori App to Nori Family Hub

The launch of Nori Family Hub builds on the team’s earlier work with the Nori app, which helped validate a simple idea: Families are already looking for ways to use AI not only as a personal assistant, but as a shared partner in daily life.

Today, the Nori app is used by more than 200,000 families.

On average, households interact with Nori’s AI features 9.4 times per day, creating 23.2 shared tasks and 14 shopping lists per household. These behaviors represent a shift in how families interact with technology: It is beginning to help families live better together.

About Domus Next Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Domus Next Inc. is building AI infrastructure for the shared life of a household. The company believes the home is the oldest form of collaboration humans have — and among the most poorly served by modern software. Founded by veterans of ByteDance and Samsung, Domus Next develops systems that help families organize schedules, tasks, meals, and daily routines together, so households can direct their attention to the relationships that matter most.

Media Contact

Contact Person：Luna Young

Email：lunayoung@domusnext.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d65a4a3c-3319-40de-b9f6-476ca155c8e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1b08b67-b87d-4fc2-ac78-147a345041cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dd78bfc-807e-4dd1-a976-39df1bb83544

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61b59340-f847-4d94-8a60-3b26fd0e7e05

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1db23518-3d6e-4c4c-b561-70fbb0329fea