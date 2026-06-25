Westland Insurance appoints Nancy Green-Bolton as Chief Financial Officer

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group has appointed Nancy Green-Bolton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 22.

Nancy’s strong foundation in financial leadership and growth

Nancy brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, including the past 18 years in the insurance brokerage industry. She has held several senior executive roles at Western Financial Group, including Chief Financial & Risk Officer and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer. Nancy is known for building and scaling finance functions, supporting integration at scale, and enabling disciplined growth through strong financial planning.

“We’re excited to welcome Nancy to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President and CEO. “As we continue to build momentum across the business, her experience leading growth in complex, acquisition-driven environments will be critical. Nancy brings a strong focus on financial discipline and will be a key partner in helping us strengthen our core lines, scale what’s working, and deliver more consistent results across the organization.”

As CFO, Nancy will lead the company’s financial strategy, stewardship, and performance as it continues to grow across Canada.

“I’m excited to join Westland at such an important time in its growth journey,” said Nancy Green-Bolton. “My focus is on strengthening how Finance supports the business as a strategic partner, building on the team’s strong foundation while identifying opportunities to drive alignment and performance. I’m looking forward to working closely with teams across the organization to deliver meaningful results and contribute to Westland’s continued success.”

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.