Aptera Exceeds Solar Charging Expectations During Real-World Validation Testing

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV), a solar mobility company pioneering ultra-efficient transportation, today announced a key internal validation milestone: its solar electric vehicle has achieved more than 4 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of daily solar energy generation under real-world conditions in Southern California.

The result validates a long-standing thesis and objective that Aptera had previously set based on simulation and panel testing. Now, for the first time, a production-intent validation vehicle has registered the metric under real-world conditions, topping out at 4.42 kWh of total daily generation. Based on Aptera's efficiency design target of 100 watt hours per mile, the vehicle generated enough solar energy to travel up to 44 miles on that day.

"For years, we've said solar can meaningfully contribute to everyday transportation," said Steve Fambro, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Aptera. "These results exceeded our expectations and demonstrate what's possible when solar technology is integrated into a vehicle designed from the ground up for efficiency."

At the heart of Aptera's solar is a custom solar charge controller featuring many independent channels that continuously optimize energy collection across the vehicle. This performance is the result of a system Aptera designed and built from the ground up, from the compound-curved panel architecture, to a proprietary solar charge controller with custom firmware, to the vehicle's power distribution architecture. That full-stack ownership is what made it possible to optimize every layer of the system simultaneously and validate it as a complete unit.

Aptera has published a breakdown of solar data from multiple days of testing on their blog, and released an accompanying video on their YouTube channel.

To provide independent verification of these findings, Aptera has engaged a third-party laboratory to formally validate its solar system and rate its performance. That testing is scheduled to take place within the next month, with results to be shared upon completion.

This milestone advances Aptera's vehicle validation program ahead of customer deliveries.

About Aptera Motors

Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our plans and expectations for validation builds, future production, manufacturing and assembly scale-up. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," "continue," "advancing," "scaling," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Aptera's control. These risks include, among others, supply chain delays and disruptions; our ability to hire key personnel; the feasibility and timing of scaling our assembly and integration processes; the availability and timing of required capital, and market conditions affecting financing; regulatory approvals and compliance; our ability to continue as a going concern absent additional financing; our ability to access capital under our equity line of credit and other sources on acceptable terms and timing, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Aptera's views as of the date of this press release. Aptera anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Aptera undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aptera's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Media@aptera.us

Investor Relations:

Aptera Motors Corp.

ir@aptera.us