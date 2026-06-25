EARNED Signs Top MLB Draft Prospect Alain Gomez-Gudiño

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED today announced the signing of Alain Gomez-Gudiño, one of the nation’s premier high school catching prospects and a player whose remarkable journey embodies everything the brand stands for.

A standout catcher at Saguaro High School in Arizona and a South Carolina commit, Gomez-Gudiño has emerged as one of the nation’s premier catching prospects. Ranked among the top high school catchers in America, he has attracted significant attention from Major League scouts as he prepares for the 2026 MLB Draft.

But his story extends far beyond baseball.

Before emerging as one of the nation’s top catching prospects, Gomez-Gudiño endured a remarkable journey that took him and his family across nine countries before arriving in the United States. The challenges they faced along the way tested their resilience, determination, and faith—qualities that continue to define Alain both on and off the field.

Today, Gomez-Gudiño stands on the doorstep of professional baseball carrying lessons forged through adversity, sacrifice, and perseverance.

“Alain’s story is what EARNED is all about,” said the youth founders of EARNED. “He’s an amazing baseball player, but what impressed us most is everything he had to overcome to get where he is today. He never gave up on his dream, even when things got really hard. That’s what being EARNED means.”

For EARNED, Gomez-Gudiño’s story reflects the brand’s mission of celebrating athletes who understand that success is never given. Gomez-Gudiño joins a growing EARNED roster that spans professional baseball players, elite college athletes, nationally ranked high school prospects, and the next generation of players who embody dedication, perseverance, and a relentless work ethic.

About EARNED

EARNED is a baseball culture brand founded by youth entrepreneurs who believe that nothing in the game—or in life—is given. Every opportunity, every roster spot, every inning, and every achievement must be earned. Through premium apparel, athlete partnerships, and original storytelling, EARNED celebrates the players and families who put in the work when nobody is watching.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e56f830-ed41-412c-87a1-0eeb307528b2