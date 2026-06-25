CN Releases 2025 Sustainability Data Supplement and Highlights Sustainability Recognitions

MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today released its 2025 Sustainability Data Supplement, including progress against its key sustainability priorities. Over the past year, the Company was recognized by several leading organizations for its sustainability practices.

“Sustainability is fundamental to CN’s strategy and to how we create long-term value. By advancing safety, improving operational efficiency, and reducing our environmental impact, we are strengthening our business while supporting our customers and the communities where we operate. Our progress is a testament to the consistent execution and dedication of our railroaders.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN

The 2025 Sustainability Data Supplement outlines CN’s performance across environment, safety, people, community, and governance. It maintains a focus on transparent, comparable, and decision-useful reporting aligned with recognized industry standards. Highlights include progress toward CN’s 2030 emissions reduction targets, safety performance, and efforts toward its representation objectives.

Recognition for Sustainability Practices

CN’s sustainability performance has recently been recognized by leading industry and rating organizations, reflecting its focus on responsible operations and long-term performance. As of June 15, 2026, the Company was:

Selected for the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for the 14th consecutive year, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index for the 17th straight year and named as a Sustainability Yearbook Member.

Selected as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights for the 18th year in a row.

Recognized by MSCI ESG through a ‘AA’ rating for its approach to managing sustainability risks and opportunities.

Earned a notable score of ‘B’ from the 2025 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire for its commitment to corporate transparency and consistent efforts to take action on climate change.

Received a Silver medal from EcoVadis for placing in the Top 15% of all rated companies.



For more than two decades, CN has advanced initiatives aligned with its objective to create long-term shareholder value and support sustainable business growth. The Company remains focused on operating a safe and efficient railroad, delivering reliable service, and improving performance over time.

To learn more about CN’s sustainability performance, visit:

https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations & Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052 media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca



