Rhino.ai and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Legacy System Modernization for Government Agencies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RESTON, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino.ai, a fast-growing GenAI Innovator, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Rhino.ai’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s innovative automated system discovery and Generative AI-based modernization platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft to bring our AI platform to Government agencies is an exciting step in helping us deliver mission critical services with speed, agility and efficiency,” said Chris O’Connell, EVP of Global Sales at Rhino.ai. “For too long, agencies have been hamstrung by inefficient and ineffective legacy applications. Rhino.ai provides freedom to deliver modern technology in support of our citizens, warfighters and Government personnel.”

The Rhino.ai platform uncovers hidden business logic from legacy code, SaaS and COTS systems, converting it into structured processes and ontologies that support agent-driven modernization. The platform drives legacy modernization across civilian, health and defense agencies, prioritizing security, transparency and efficiency throughout the modernization lifecycle to help agencies mitigate risk, enhance service delivery and seamlessly adapt to evolving citizen needs.

“Rhino.ai offers a platform designed to help Government agencies reduce the growing burden of legacy software debt,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Its solutions accelerate modernization while maintaining security and transparency, enabling agencies to move forward without disrupting essential services. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Rhino.ai to deliver the platform’s advanced capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Rhino.ai’s platform is available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, making it easy for organizations to procure and deploy within their existing cloud environments. AWS Marketplace helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Rhino.ai’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Rhino.AI@carahsoft.com; or register for the AWS Summit Washington, D.C., being held on Tuesday, June 30 – Wednesday, July 1, to learn how Rhino.ai’s generative AI platform is revolutionizing legacy modernization, grounding agents and optimizing SaaS through exclusive demos. Watch on-demand highlights from AWS Summit New York City to learn more about the latest in cloud innovation.

Explore Rhino.ai’s solutions here .

Contact Rhino.ai at https://www.rhino.ai/contact .

About Rhino.ai

Rhino.ai is a Washington, D.C.-based artificial intelligence company focused on automated system discovery and GenAI-based modernization. Rhino.ai uncovers the hidden business logic trapped inside legacy code, SaaS, and COTS systems, then turns it into the structured processes and ontology needed to power agentic modernization. Its award-winning platform helps customers in highly regulated industries, including global banks and U.S. government agencies, understand complex systems and accelerate transformation into cloud-native applications and agents.

Contact

Christopher O' Connell

(703) 615-8602

press@rhino.ai

About Carahsoft’s AI Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com